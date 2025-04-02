Unveiling Dr DisRespect's net worth and his rise in gaming explained

Dr Disrespect's dramatic persona and high-quality gameplay have propelled him to the top of the game streaming world. As a result, Dr Disrespect's net worth is reported to be between $8 million and $10 million, reflecting his successful transition from game production to becoming a prominent digital creator.

Key takeaways

Dr Disrespect is a US-based live streamer who gained popularity for playing battle royale games such as H1Z1 , PUBG: Battlegrounds , and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 .

who gained popularity for playing such as , , and . He rose to prominence on Twitch and YouTube for his flamboyant style and bombastic persona.

and for his flamboyant style and bombastic persona. Dr DisRespect's net worth is said to be in the millions, fuelled by various revenue streams such as sponsorships, YouTube content, and book sales.

Profile summary

Full name Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV Gender Male Date of birth 10 March 1982 Age 43 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Encinitas, California, United States Current residence San Diego County, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′8″ Height in centimetres 203 Weight in pounds 230 Weight in kilograms 104 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Mrs Assassin Children 1 Education California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (BS) Profession Online streamer, gamer, YouTuber, internet celebrity Net worth $8 million–$10 million Instagram @drdisrespect X (Twitter) @DrDisrespect Facebook YouTube DrDisRespect

What is Dr Disrespect's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Watcher Guru, and ComingSoon.net, Guy Beahm’s net worth is allegedly between $8 million and $10 million.

Is Dr Disrespect still making money?

Dr Disrespect continues to earn substantial income from multiple streams, including his YouTube channel, sponsorships, a recent Rumble deal, and book sales, as outlined below.

Income from YouTube streaming

Dr Disrespect makes a substantial portion of his money via streaming on YouTube. He draws a significant following to his live streams, where they watch him play video games online such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite Battle Royale, Apex Legends, and Fall Guys.

The Ads money from various streams, as well as YouTube's partner program, add significantly to his overall earnings. Herschel launched his YouTube channel on 5 Jan 2010. As of this writing, his channel has over 4.49 million subscribers and over 7 million views.

He has uploaded over 1,500 videos on the channel. Top streamers like Dr Disrespect can make $3 to $10 for every 1,000 Ad views, which equates to millions of dollars per year, given his large viewership.

Did Dr Disrespect get monetized on YouTube?

According to a YouTube spokesperson, Dr Disrespect's YouTube account was initially demonetised for violating Creator Responsibility policies. After resolving the content or behaviour that triggered the suspension, Dr Disrespect was allowed to reapply for monetisation and was restored.

Dr DisRespect's settlement from Twitch

Herschel agreed to a multi-year, exclusive partnership with Twitch in March 2020. He was later banned from Twitch that year and filed a lawsuit against the platform in 2021. The legal case was ended in 2022 with a settlement in which "no party admits to any wrongdoing," and both sides agreed that he would not return to Twitch.

The American gamer said that Twitch paid out the remaining contract as part of the settlement. The actual monetary amount of the settlement was not disclosed to the public.

Dr DisRespect has had several brand collaborations over his career. He had a multi-year association with Turtle Beach, notably through their ROCCAT accessories line, which was discontinued due to the criticism surrounding his behaviour.

Other businesses that have previously collaborated with Herschel include Gillette, ASUS, the San Francisco 49ers, and Mountain Dew.

Rumble deal

On 25 November 2024, the American YouTuber stated that he had secured a contract with streaming service Rumble that included equity in the company along with a role as head and advisor to its Rumble Gaming category.

The arrangement required Beahm to create exclusive content for Rumble Premium's Champions Club community, and to stream free content on the site, which began in early December 2024.

Book sales

Dr Disrespect wrote a memoir called Violence. Speed. Momentum, which details his ascent to popularity and provides insights into his life and profession. Book sales have increased his entire income, broadening his revenue streams.

FAQs

Who is Dr Disrespect worth? Dr Disrespect, born Herschel Beahm IV, is an online streamer, gamer, YouTuber, and internet celebrity from the United States. How old is Dr Disrespect? He is 43 years old as of 2025. Beahm was born on 10 March 1982. How much is Dr Disrespect worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $8 million and $10 million. How is Dr Disrespect making money now? He makes most of his money from his YouTube channel. Has Dr Disrespect been monetized? His YouTube channel has been reactivated for monetisation following a long period of ban, allowing him to generate money from his content again. Does Dr Disrespect still have a wife? Yes, Dr Disrespect is still married to Mrs. Assassin, which is the online persona of his wife. How tall is Dr Disrespect? He is 6 feet 8 inches or 203 centimetres tall.

Dr Disrespect's net worth is complex, coming from a variety of income streams. His financial prosperity is built on a foundation of effective brand building, captivating content creation, and sound commercial decisions. His emergence in the gaming world demonstrates the power of a distinct persona mixed with actual skill and entertainment value.

