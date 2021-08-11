Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, has impressed fans with a video playing piano

He was so absorbed in his practice and this was written all over her face

Fans have observed that the young boy has his father's music gene in him

Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, has got fans talking with a video of him playing the piano like a skilled instrumentalist.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Majesty sat comfortably behind the large instrument, and with excitement written all over his face, he played.

He is heard telling his mother that he got the keys right to which the mother responded yes.

One fan, Christian Hadger, who was full of admiration for Majesty, wrote that the boy has his father’s gene in him:

christianhadger: “U are having ur father's gene in u.”

Godstar also applauded Majesty:

godstar_first: “Nice one.”

Majesty looks like Shatta Wale

Meanwhile, a video published earlier by YEN.com.gh got some fans concluding that Majesty looks like his father.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Majesty was making faces according to his mood.

A voice, perhaps his mother’s, is heard in the background asking him to make a happy face, a sad face, and a mad face.

For his mad face, some people observed that Majesty looks so much like Shatta Wale when he made the face. Others say that his happy and sad face looks the same.

Still, others admired the little boy and called him handsome.

