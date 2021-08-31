Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, has warmed the heart of Ghanaians with a video of him encouraging his mother, Michy, to be brave.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two were at the Legon Botanical Gardens for recreation.

Majesty and Michy are seen trying to use the Canopy Walk and he is to take the lead.

A collage of Majesty and parents. Photo credit: @shattawalenima @michygh/Instagram

Source: Original

The six-year-old boy is heard telling his mother to be brave and not be scared. To this, Michy responded that she would be brave, and then advised Majesty not to be too brave.

Reaction

The video has garnered some reactions from fans and they have described Majesty as a sweet boy.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

becky_bellbrown: “be brave pls”

dzifa.sweetness: “Awwwww such a sweet boy!”

ruthlove2019: “see who is telling mummy dnt be scared meanwhile he is afraid.”

christianhadger: “Like father like son.”

aranaawashington: “Be brave for us mummy.”

gh_mike1: “Like father like son.”

mimagifty: “Very smart.”

sharon_de_boss: “Son of a wise man.”

usmanhamamat: “Son of a don.”

bhimbwoyburniton_jah_eye: “U Brave like ur father.”

shekelabena: “Aww mummy @michygh be brave but don't be too brave.”

Majesty plays piano skillfully

Meanwhile, Majesty got fans talking with a video of him playing the piano like a skilled instrumentalist.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Majesty sat comfortably behind the large instrument, and with excitement written all over his face, he played.

He is heard telling his mother that he got the keys right, to which the mother responded yes.

Many fans concluded that Majesty indeed has his father Shatta Wale's genes in him, given how he played in the video.

Majesty looks like Shatta Wale

In a related development, a video published earlier by YEN.com.gh got some fans concluding that Majesty looks like his father Shatta Wale.

In the said video, Majesty was making faces according to his mood.

A voice, perhaps his mother’s, is heard in the background asking him to make a happy face, a sad face, and a mad face.

For his mad face, some people observed that Majesty looks so much like Shatta Wale when he made the face.

Others say that his happy and sad face looks the same. Still, others admired the little boy and called him handsome.

Source: Yen