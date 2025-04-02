Christian Stracke's net worth and the fortune behind the elusive finance guru

Christian Stracke is an American entrepreneur, corporate leader, and financial executive. He is widely recognised as the ex-husband of Sutton Stracke, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As of 2025, Christian Stracke's net worth is estimated to be $30 million, accumulated through his varied career achievements.

Key takeaways

Christian Stracke is an American businessman, corporate executive, and entrepreneur.

He is a senior corporate leader at PIMCO , holding numerous high-profile positions, including president, global head of credit research, and managing director.

, holding numerous high-profile positions, including president, global head of credit research, and managing director. Christian and Sutton Stracke divorced in 2016, and he committed to pay her $300,000 per month in spousal support.

Full name Thibault Christian Stracke Gender Male Year of birth 1971 Age 55 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Augusta, Georgia, United States of America Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Education University of Chicago Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in centimetres 173 Height in feet and inches 5'8" Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 131 Father Richard Stracke Mother Claire Stracke Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Sutton Stracke Children Porter, Philip, James Profession Corporate executive, businessman, entrepreneur Net worth $30 million

What is Christian Stracke's net worth in 2025?

According to The List, Christian Stracke has an estimated net worth of $30 million. He has primarily amassed wealth from his high-ranking positions at Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). Stracke has also diversified his income with personal investments and business ventures.

What does Christian Stracke do for a living?

Stracke started his professional career in the early 1990s. After graduating from the University of Chicago, he travelled to Africa to work as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Mauritania. While there, he taught erosion control techniques and tree planning.

Stracke’s high-level positions at PIMCO

Christian is now a senior corporate leader at PIMCO, an American investment management firm focusing on active fixed-income management worldwide. He holds numerous high-profile positions, including president, global head of credit research, and managing director.

He is also a senior portfolio manager and serves on several committees for PIMCO's alternative credit and private strategies platform.

Before joining PIMCO in 2008, the American entrepreneur was a senior credit strategist at CreditSights. He has also served as the head of Latin America local markets at Deutsche Bank and the Latin America head at Commerzbank Securities.

While Christian's exact annual earnings at PIMCO are not publicly known, estimates from Glassdoor and Indeed suggest his earnings likely fall between $209,000 and $298,000. He generates much more in his other ventures, given that he pays his ex-wife six figures in spousal support each month.

Christian Stracke's businesses and investments

Christian has made numerous investments throughout the years. He has ownership stakes in two minor league baseball clubs.

The corporate executive also owns a timber company and founded an angel investment firm called CXO International Group, further diversifying his financial portfolio.

Inside Christian Stracke’s real estate portfolio

The entrepreneur has a remarkable real estate portfolio that includes houses in Beverly Hills, Venice, and London.

In 2012, Christian and his ex-wife, Sutton, bought a $7 million home in Bel Air. However, after their divorce in 2016, Christian gave up the residence. In June 2020, his wife placed the home for sale for $9 million, but it sold for $7.7 million.

How much does Sutton get in alimony?

Christian Stracke was previously married to Sutton Stracke, an American socialite and TV personality best known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The couple married in 2000 and were divorced in 2016.

They have three children: a daughter named Porter and two sons, Philip and James. Despite their split, they have maintained an amiable relationship and effectively co-parent their children.

Following their divorce, Christian Stracke provided Sutton with a substantial financial settlement, which included over $2 million in cash, along with multiple properties, vehicles, and valuable assets such as artwork.

Additionally, Christian agreed to pay Sutton $300,000 monthly in spousal support, a sum to continue until her marital status changes or either party passes away. He also committed to paying child support for their children.

FAQs

Who is Christian Stracke? He is an American businessman, corporate executive, and entrepreneur. How old is Christian Stracke? The entrepreneur is about 55 years old as of 2025. He was born in 1971 in Augusta, Georgia, United States of America. How long were Christian and Sutton married? The two were married for 16 years. They tied the knot in 2000 and divorced in 2016. Why did Christian leave Sutton? In an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton admitted that she had become increasingly financially reliant on Christian, leading to a strain in their marriage. What is Sutton Stracke's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, is allegedly worth $50 million as of 2025. What is Sutton's husband's net worth? Sutton's ex-husband, Christian Stracke, has an alleged net worth of $30 million. What is Christian Stracke's PIMCO salary? Christian Stracke's estimated annual salary at PIMCO ranges from $209,000 to $233,906. What does Sutton Stracke's husband do? Although Sutton has never remarried, her ex-husband, Christian, is a senior corporate leader at PIMCO. What is Christian Stracke's salary? The corporate executive earns an estimated salary of $300,000 per year at PIMCO. Who is Christian Stracke's new wife? Christian prefers to keep his personal life private, and there is no public information about him having a new wife.

Christian Stracke's net worth reflects his expertise in investment management and strategic decision-making. His broad career, which includes high-level corporate positions and entrepreneurial ventures, demonstrates his significant influence in the financial sector.

