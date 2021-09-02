Speaking in an interview with Energy Quest TV, Jorge Appiah narrates his journey to inventing taxis that run on electric energy

According to him, the end goal is to provide affordable transportation to help with sustainable development

Solar Taxi currently has 64 employees with 80% of them being females

The chief executive officer of Solar Taxi, Jorge Appiah, has granted an interview on Energy Quest TV where he shares his story of building a sustainable transportation brand in Ghana.

Jorge Appiah recounted that his company is into the manufacturing of taxis that solely depend on solar energy, and he has a staff that comprises 80% women.

Upon being asked why he has a high female employment rate, Jorge said;

"When you go to a company that has 100% of them being men, you don't question why men? so we don't know why we should answer why women? So long as they are competent and are delivering the results, that's all that matters"

The motivation

The CEO of solar taxi intimated that the early stages of his life helped shape the things he wanted to achieve in life.

Growing up with his grandmother at Asaamankese, there was no electricity at home, and that challenge helps him focus on coming up with sustainable energy solutions.

"I promised my grandmother that one day, I will return and provide the house with electricity," he added.

The size of the company

Solar Taxi currently has branches in Accra, Kumasi Takoradi, Tema and Temale.

The overall human resource is 64, 60% being engineers and 40% administrative.

The ultimate goal

The end goal, according to Jorge, is to provide affordable transportation to help with sustainable development, and the intention is to do it in a more sustainable way which will not be at the expense of the environment.

Jorge had more to say about his business and academic background.

Watch the full video below;

