Valerie Bertinelli is an American actress, TV personality, and author and author who has built an impressive fortune. Her diverse career has played a major role in her financial success. But how did she accumulate such wealth? Dive into Valerie Bertinelli's net worth, including the key sources of her fortune.

Key takeaways

Valerie Bertinelli is among the American most successful actresses, television personalities, and authors.

She started her acting career in 1974 at 14.

Bertinelli landed her break-out role in 1975 as Barbara Cooper in One Day at a Time .

. She won two Golden Globe Awards for her role in One Day at a Time .

. Valerie launched her cooking show, Valerie's Home Cooking, on Food Network in 2015.

Valerie Bertinelli's profile summary

Full name Valerie Anne Bertinelli Gender Female Date of birth 23 April 1960 Age 64 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Wilmington, Delaware, United States Current residence Hollywood Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity English-Italian Religion Christianity Education Granada Hills High School, Tami Lynn School of Artists Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Father Andrew Bertinelli Mother Nancy Carvin Siblings 5 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Tom Vitale (2011-2022), Eddie Van Halen (1981-2007) Children Wolfgang Van Halen Occupation Actress, television personality, author Net worth $20 million Instagram @wolfiesmom X (Twitter) @Wolfiesmom Facebook @ValerieBertinelli Website valeriebertinelli.com

What is Valerie Bertinelli's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Closer Weekly, Valerie Bertinelli has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2025. She has amassed wealth from her earnings in the film industry as an actress, food-related ventures, book sales, and real estate investments as illustrated below:

Valerie Bertinelli's TV shows and acting career

Bertinelli made her acting debut in 1974 when she was just 14 years old. She got her big break in 1975 when she starred as Barbara Cooper in the hit CBS sitcom One Day at a Time. For this role, Valerie won two consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actress in 1981 and 1982.

Beyond One Day at a Time, the talented actress has been featured in many other acting projects. Here is a list of Valerie Bertinelli's TV shows and movies:

The Hardy Boys (1978)

(1978) The Promise of Love (1980)

(1980) Silent Witness (1985)

(1985) Touched by an Angel (2001-2003)

(2001-2003) Hot in Cleveland (2010-2015)

Cooking show TV hosting

Bertinelli successfully transitioned into the culinary world in the mid-2010s. In 2019, she told Closer Weekly that her decision was influenced by her passion for cooking.

I was never quite comfortable acting. Now, I'm just able to be me and cook.

Valerie launched her cooking show, Valerie's Home Cooking, on Food Network in 2015. On the show, she shares her spin on family recipes while entertaining viewers with her humour and laid-back demeanour. That same year, she also agreed to co-host the Kids Baking Championship with Duff Goldman.

The television personality has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Culinary Program and Outstanding Culinary Host for Valerie's Home Cooking.

Valerie Bertinelli's Food Network salary

While Valerie's exact salary has not been confirmed, the most successful Food Network stars earn millions of dollars a year, and she is likely to be among them. Discovery renewed her contract in December 2021, demonstrating how much the network valued her. In a network press release regarding her new contract, Valerie stated:

Throughout my life food has always been a central part of some of my happiest memories and becoming a part of the Food Network family has continued to be a rewarding dream come true.

However, at the end of 2022, Food Network opted not to renew Bertinelli's multi-series contract. Her two shows aired on the network until the beginning of 2024, but she is no longer a part of it.

Valerie Bertinelli books

The American actress is a New York Times best-selling author. She has published two memoirs, including Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time (2008) and Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today (2022).

She also capitalised on her culinary expertise by authoring three cookbooks, including Valerie's Home Cooking, One Dish at a Time, and Indulge. Valerie Bertinelli's cookbook sales have been a lucrative revenue stream, appealing to both long-term fans and food lovers.

Valerie Bertinelli's real estate investments

Valerie Bertinelli's financial portfolio consists of several real estate investments. After separating from her first husband, Eddie Van Halen, the cook show host purchased a 5,200-square-foot home in Hollywood Hills in 2002 for approximately $2.25 million.

In 2020, Valerie bought another home in Los Angeles for $1.92 million. In August 2022, the TV personality listed it for $2.55 million and eventually sold it for $2.9 million.

Valerie Bertinelli's divorce settlement

Valerie Bertinelli was previously married to financial planner Tom Vitale, and their divorce in November 2022 gained widespread attention. According to court filings, Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale's divorce payout amounted to a $2.2 million lump sum that she paid to finalise the divorce.

The actress also paid him $500,000 in May 2022. Neither party will receive spousal support because of their prenuptial agreement.

FAQs

Who is Valerie Bertinelli? She is an American actress, television personality, and author. How old is Valerie Bertinelli? The TV star is 64 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 23 April 1960. Where is Valerie Bertinelli from? The actress was born in Wilmington, Delaware, United States. What is Valerie's ethnicity? She is of English-Italian ethnicity. How much is Valerie Bertinelli's worth? She has an alleged net worth of $20 million. How much did Valerie Bertinelli's house in Hollywood Hills cost? She bought it for approximately $2.25 million in 2002.

Valerie Bertinelli’s net worth reflects her resilience and versatility. From her legendary television roles to her thriving career as a TV host and author, she has built a lasting legacy in the entertainment and culinary sectors.

