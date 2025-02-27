President John Dramani Mahama met the expectations of Ghanaians with his outfit selection to deliver the State Of The Nation address

The 2024 National Democratic Congress presidential candidate wore a custom-made traditional outfit to the chambers

Some Ghanaians have commented on President John Dramani Mahama's photos that are trending on Instagram

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama is among the most fashionble political leaders in Africa.

The fourteenth president of Ghana opted for a simple yet colourful smock and black trousers to deliver his first State of the Nation address after his historic inauguration on January 7, 2025.

The commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President John Dramani Mahama, styled his look with black leather shoes as he arrived at parliament to deliver his address.

Ghana's first female vice president, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, looked ethereal in a green three-quarter sleeve top and matching skirt that she styled with a beautiful bag.

Her Excellency Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang looked spectacular in her two-piece ensemble as she modelled in simple open-toe high heels to complete her look.

President Mahama rocks smock at SONA 2025

Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama, delivered his first State Of The Nation address in a stylish traditional ensemble. Some social media users have commented on the trending photos posted by TV3 on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Rosekofi stated:

"Man of the moment 🙌..our one and only president ❤️."

Mandemorirri stated:

"My 🔥❤️president."

david12frimps stated:

"Something is not right about the Presidential security system. They just seem off!."

queen_talata stated:

"That’s right 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️."

roaddblokks stated:

"My president ❤️🔥🔥."

Boafotina stated:

"Wow beautiful."

odehyies_hub stated:

"Awwww ne f3 👏."

Theasiedua stated:

"Hen ewuraba papa bi a )tow pen👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. )y3 hen ahohoahoa k3se d3 ey3 basia. K) do ara hy3 hen enounyam. Professor a )y3 basia! Mbo na edwuma!."

juupita_oficial stated:

"YAA ASANTEWAA🙌."

minister_dromo stated:

"The best vice President ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

becausewelovelove stated:

"June July you will get stable electricity but till then, keep crying. @great_junejuly."

Fantana's mom slays in a stylish outfit

Ghanaian politician and member of parliament for the Jomoro constituency Dorcas Affo-Toffey looked elegant in a white blazer and black pants to the chamber for the 2025 State Of The Nation address.

Honourable Dorcas Affo-Toffey wore a glamorous short fringe hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look while flaunting her black designer bag.

Ghanaian personality Appiah Stadium stole the spotlight with his designer suit and white shirt in trending photos.

Meet President Mahama's designer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the talented fashion designer who designed President John Dramani Mahama's iconic inaugural outfit.

Ghanaian designer Bondana was seen in a viral video working closely with president John Dramani Mahama to choose the right Adinkra symbols that represented his great personality.

Some social media users have commented on President John Dramani Mahama's look for his inauguration on January 7, 2025.

