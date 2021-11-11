Briya Brown has celebrated passing the Bar exam as she makes history in her family

According to her, she became a first-generation attorney in her family after exam

Brown admitted that attaining the feat was hectic, but she made it regardless

She recounted her journey and success story in an Instagram post

Briya Brown has become a first-generation attorney in her family after passing the bar, and she achieved this through hard work.

As a Black woman and the first person in her family to attain this feat, Brown said she achieved it with ''no guidance or handouts''.

Recounting her success story, she said:

I am a Black Woman, First-generation Attorney in My Family - Lady Proudly Celebrates Becoming a Lawyer Photo credit: Briya Brown

Source: Instagram

Declaring her faith into existence

''I passed the Bar exam. God said it, I believed it and declared it, and it is done!

''It was quite a challenge to work, study, and take this rigorous exam virtually during a global pandemic, and my computer crashed twice! I passed the Bar exam yall! And on the first attempt! He is a mighty God,'' she said.

Brown continued:

''I am a Black woman, first-generation, first attorney in the family, no guidance or handouts. God is so faithful, and without him, I am nothing.''

She credited God for the achievement and thanked her family for their support.

''Forever indebted to my family, friends, and mentors, who have encouraged, supported, prayed, and poured into me throughout my journey.''

Read the full story below:

