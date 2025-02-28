Global site navigation

Kizz Daniel's Bouncer Atobiloye Kelvin Receives Huge Love From Kids At His Daughter's School, Video
Celebrities

Kizz Daniel's Bouncer Atobiloye Kelvin Receives Huge Love From Kids At His Daughter's School, Video

by  Geraldine Amoah 2 min read
  • Atobiloye Kelvin, the heavily built bouncer of Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, visited his daughter's school and was shown massive love
  • A video he posted on his Instagram page on February 27, 2025, showed how excited the pupils were in seeing him
  • The viral video got many social media users creating funny jokes and scenarios in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Atobiloye Kelvin, the heavily built bouncer of Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, has gone viral after a video of him receiving massive love from kids surfaced online.

Kizz Daniel, Nigerian songs, Kizz Daniel's songs, Kizz Daniel's bouncer, Atobiloye Kelvin, Viral videos
Kizz Daniel's bouncer Atobiloye Kelvin shown massive love by kids. Image Credit: @kizzdaniel and @officialkelvinpower
Source: Instagram

Atobiloye's visits his daughter's school

Upon stepping foot at his daughter's school, several students rushed towards Atobiloye in excitement amid cheers.

Teachers were seen trying to restore order among the students as they excitedly stretched their hands to touch Kizz Daniel's bouncer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Towards the end of the video, the Lisabi: The Uprising actor was seen interacting with his daughter before leaving the school's premises.

Read also

Ghanaian lady flaunts Asian boyfriend on social media: "Love knows no borders"

Atobiloye's look

In the video, the macho man flaunted his well-defined huge muscles in a black tank top which he paired with a pair of striped shorts.

He completed his casual look by wearing black designer sneakers and accessorised his entire look by wearing an expensive wristwatch.

Reactions to Kizz Daniel's bouncer's video

Many social media users likened Atobiloye's physical appearance to the fictional character in The Avengers movie known as Hulk. Others also created jokes based on his heavily built figure in the comment section.

Others were also concerned about his way of dressing, noting that he should wear outfits that do not show off his muscles.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of Atobiloye's appearance at his daughter's school:

@thenihiin said:

"The children, when they get home. Child: Mummy, Hulk came to our school today."

Read also

University student complains about early morning lectures: "You can't stress us"

@AWholeSalmanPR said:

"The girl don become celeb for school be that."

@davidoghe said:

"I will tell my daddy" will be synonymous to a life threat if you dear cross her line or beg for her sweet 🤣🤣🤣

@withAlvin__ said:

"He should visit her in her SHS boarding school. She will be forever grateful 😂."

@Ashabul_Jannaah said:

"He should dress properly. What’s there now? Does he want to impress the small kids or what? “You, of all people, must criticise everything.”

@NachouBae said:

"He went to pass physical message. People go dey fear to touch or bully his daughter😂😂😂."

Kizz Daniel in a photo below

Kizz Daniel, Nigerian songs, Kizz Daniel's songs, Kizz Daniel's bouncer, Atobiloye Kelvin, Viral videos
Kizz Daniel dazzling in all black. Image Credit: @kizzdaniel and @officialkelvinpower
Source: Instagram

McBrown sings Kizz Daniel’s Marhaba

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown thrilled social media fans as she flaunted cash while promoting Hisense electrical appliances.

She joyfully sang and danced to Kizz Daniel’s Marhaba, expressing her love for the Nigerian musician’s songs.

Read also

Little girl featured in the Melcom advert with legendary Asamoah Gyan trends with her stylish outfits

Fans flooded the comment section with requests, while others admired her beauty and vibrant energy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldine Amoah avatar

Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.

Hot: