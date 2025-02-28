Atobiloye Kelvin, the heavily built bouncer of Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, visited his daughter's school and was shown massive love

A video he posted on his Instagram page on February 27, 2025, showed how excited the pupils were in seeing him

The viral video got many social media users creating funny jokes and scenarios in the comment section

Atobiloye Kelvin, the heavily built bouncer of Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, has gone viral after a video of him receiving massive love from kids surfaced online.

Atobiloye's visits his daughter's school

Upon stepping foot at his daughter's school, several students rushed towards Atobiloye in excitement amid cheers.

Teachers were seen trying to restore order among the students as they excitedly stretched their hands to touch Kizz Daniel's bouncer.

Towards the end of the video, the Lisabi: The Uprising actor was seen interacting with his daughter before leaving the school's premises.

Atobiloye's look

In the video, the macho man flaunted his well-defined huge muscles in a black tank top which he paired with a pair of striped shorts.

He completed his casual look by wearing black designer sneakers and accessorised his entire look by wearing an expensive wristwatch.

Reactions to Kizz Daniel's bouncer's video

Many social media users likened Atobiloye's physical appearance to the fictional character in The Avengers movie known as Hulk. Others also created jokes based on his heavily built figure in the comment section.

Others were also concerned about his way of dressing, noting that he should wear outfits that do not show off his muscles.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of Atobiloye's appearance at his daughter's school:

@thenihiin said:

"The children, when they get home. Child: Mummy, Hulk came to our school today."

@AWholeSalmanPR said:

"The girl don become celeb for school be that."

@davidoghe said:

"I will tell my daddy" will be synonymous to a life threat if you dear cross her line or beg for her sweet 🤣🤣🤣

@withAlvin__ said:

"He should visit her in her SHS boarding school. She will be forever grateful 😂."

@Ashabul_Jannaah said:

"He should dress properly. What’s there now? Does he want to impress the small kids or what? “You, of all people, must criticise everything.”

@NachouBae said:

"He went to pass physical message. People go dey fear to touch or bully his daughter😂😂😂."

Kizz Daniel in a photo below

