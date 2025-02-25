A Ga-Muslim community was installing a queen when their joy turned into mourning after a gunshot was fired

The shot that was fired hit the lady who was being installed as the queen of the Ga-Muslim community in Nungua

Social media users who watched the video and saw what happened shared their thoughts in the comment section

The Ga-Muslim community at Nungua in the Greater Accra region started a day happily but ended on a sad note.

The community was enskinning their newly installed Nungua Muslim queen, Naa Gamu when a gun was fired.

The newly appointed Queen in Nungua, Naa Borley Nelson, allegedly shot dead during her installation ceremony. Photo credit: LifeGad De YouthEye

In a video on X, the queen was standing by some men who were taking her through the process. She was wearing an all-white attire.

While the process of enskinning was ongoing, a gunshot was heard but no one fretted or wondered what had happened.

After a while, a second gunshot was heard and the new queen fell. Immediately she fell, and the crowd shouted in shock. The men around her quickly rushed to her side to check what was happening.

The men gathered around her and carried her away from the crowd.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that despite being rushed to the hospital after the incident, she sadly passed.

Netizens sympathise over new queen's death

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Gidaas said:

“Clearly, there was a lack of awareness and a poor sense of security, no one reacted after the first shot. What security measures were in place for an event of this nature, especially considering the possibility of a disputed kingship? We must take security precautions more seriously in this country. 😔.”

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

“These gunshots during ceremonies and occasions are getting out of hand, I remember going to a marriage ceremony and all of a sudden youths from the area pulled up pump actions and started firing shots because the groom is a land guard, they did this in the midst of people oo, no warning no nothing just like that, this should be regulated, u can’t just fire shots at occasions just like that.”

@erasmusYTL said:

“I see people saying they ignored the first warning shots and all...Well looking at this, it was obviously a case of a misfire or stray bullet, as a queen being enstooled (enskinned) asafoats3m3i will surely fire guns, unfortunately, the gun was wrongly aimed, sad.”

@Inc_mesmerize wrote:

“If you watch the video closely, you'll notice a man behind wearing a smock lifting the muzzle of his gun.”

@EvulJoey said:

“This is the second ceremony where a gunshot incident was recorded just this year. What’s going on? Is it deliberate? Well, that’s a question for the gods.”

@Dannybwoy82 wrote:

“I think the education ministry and GES should include some emergency response something into the curriculum, our response to emergency is so poor.”

Kofi Adoma speaks after rumoured shooting incident

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Adoma shared a post on social media after news of his shooting incident broke.

The popular journalist in his post said he was optimistic that God would intervene and help him recover.

Netizens including Vim Lady commented on Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's social media post.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

