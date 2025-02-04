A video of Ghanaian preacher Fire Oja in a new hairstyle has surfaced on social media, igniting mixed reactions

The renowned preacher looked very handsome and unrecognisable in braids while joining a team of players on a football pitch

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some praised his new look while others criticised him

Prophet Fire Oja, a renowned Ghanaian prophet has mesmerised Ghanaians with his new and handsome look.

The popular pastor has transformed from getting his usual neatly trimmed haircut to wearing braids.

Ghanaian preacher Fire Oja looks unrecognisable in a new hairstyle. Image source: Fire Oja

Source: TikTok

Videos which have recently surfaced online show the renowned preacher on a football pitch, wearing his new look and a jersey and interacting with a content creator.

Fire Oja joins a team to play

Fire Oja proved he's more than a prophet as he displayed his other talent in the video. The renowned preacher seems to be a talented footballer since he was given the captain band during the game with his team.

He wore a blue and white jersey alongside his neatly woven braids and stepped onto the pitch in style, to display his other God-given talent.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Fire Oja's video

Netizens who saw the video of Fire Oja in braids expressed mixed reactions. Some were mesmerised and acknowledged that he looked unrecognisable, while others criticised him.

@sweet D wrote:

"l thought is fire ogya eiii look a like paa nei."

@Ben.kuffour Esq wrote:

"Azaaa boy."

@Adjoa lickin Tw3scoficous wrote:

"Das my crush pastor."

@King Millo wrote:

"Rasta paah nie."

@Original cashmoo wrote:

"But he looks like player ooo."

@okofogideon wrote:

"International player De GRANDPA."

@Akosua blings wrote:

"Woooow."

@asantewasexy wrote:

"I thought is fire ogya ooo anaa my eye?"

@Peter Danso482 wrote:

"Black Sheriff is still shining ooo."

@Aquatic wrote:

"Hahahah."

@Yaw Finger wrote:

"Madrid wanna sign him."

@ROYALCHILD wrote:

"Player."

@user3606451755960barbara wrote:

"Eiii my husband."

@fatikarim139 wrote:

"Man of the match."

@adepa906 wrote:

"Where are you going."

@Richpagebrin wrote:

"You this guy."

@DannyTiki1 wrote:

"God bless you McDan."

@Bono lion wrote:

"wow."

@Sweet D wrote:

"It's him...oo my Ghana sofo a trick mi."

sokusamuel1

I missed this march

1d ago

1

Reply

prophetstrongman5

player😂

3h ago

0

Reply

Maame K

But 😂😂he is funny 😁 😂 😀 😄 i laugh saa😂

14h ago

0

Reply

Bevelyn

🤣😂🤣🤣eiiii fire

18h ago

0

Reply

ama_hairbeauty

I thought is fire ogya

18h ago

0

Reply

okofogideon

Next time invite me to come and play some😂😂

1d ago

1

Reply

Papa ZIFA

Playing with hat 🎩

17h ago

0

Reply

nanaakuasikapa

Eiiiiii Papa ✌️✌️

19h ago

0

Reply

Source: YEN.com.gh