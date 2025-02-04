Fire Oja: Ghanaian Preacher Transforms His Looks With New Hairstyle, Video Of Him In Braids Surfaces
- A video of Ghanaian preacher Fire Oja in a new hairstyle has surfaced on social media, igniting mixed reactions
- The renowned preacher looked very handsome and unrecognisable in braids while joining a team of players on a football pitch
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some praised his new look while others criticised him
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Prophet Fire Oja, a renowned Ghanaian prophet has mesmerised Ghanaians with his new and handsome look.
The popular pastor has transformed from getting his usual neatly trimmed haircut to wearing braids.
Videos which have recently surfaced online show the renowned preacher on a football pitch, wearing his new look and a jersey and interacting with a content creator.
Fire Oja joins a team to play
Fire Oja proved he's more than a prophet as he displayed his other talent in the video. The renowned preacher seems to be a talented footballer since he was given the captain band during the game with his team.
He wore a blue and white jersey alongside his neatly woven braids and stepped onto the pitch in style, to display his other God-given talent.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Fire Oja's video
Netizens who saw the video of Fire Oja in braids expressed mixed reactions. Some were mesmerised and acknowledged that he looked unrecognisable, while others criticised him.
@sweet D wrote:
"l thought is fire ogya eiii look a like paa nei."
@Ben.kuffour Esq wrote:
"Azaaa boy."
@Adjoa lickin Tw3scoficous wrote:
"Das my crush pastor."
@King Millo wrote:
"Rasta paah nie."
@Original cashmoo wrote:
"But he looks like player ooo."
@okofogideon wrote:
"International player De GRANDPA."
@Akosua blings wrote:
"Woooow."
@asantewasexy wrote:
"I thought is fire ogya ooo anaa my eye?"
@Peter Danso482 wrote:
"Black Sheriff is still shining ooo."
@Aquatic wrote:
"Hahahah."
@Yaw Finger wrote:
"Madrid wanna sign him."
@ROYALCHILD wrote:
"Player."
@user3606451755960barbara wrote:
Nana Pooley: Asafo Powers remembers late Kotoko superfan with emotional tribute: "He was always happy"
"Eiii my husband."
@fatikarim139 wrote:
"Man of the match."
@adepa906 wrote:
"Where are you going."
@Richpagebrin wrote:
"You this guy."
@DannyTiki1 wrote:
"God bless you McDan."
@Bono lion wrote:
"wow."
@Sweet D wrote:
"It's him...oo my Ghana sofo a trick mi."
sokusamuel1
I missed this march
1d ago
1
Reply
prophetstrongman5
player😂
3h ago
0
Reply
Maame K
But 😂😂he is funny 😁 😂 😀 😄 i laugh saa😂
14h ago
0
Reply
Bevelyn
🤣😂🤣🤣eiiii fire
18h ago
0
Reply
ama_hairbeauty
I thought is fire ogya
18h ago
0
Reply
okofogideon
Next time invite me to come and play some😂😂
1d ago
1
Reply
Papa ZIFA
Playing with hat 🎩
17h ago
0
Reply
nanaakuasikapa
Eiiiiii Papa ✌️✌️
19h ago
0
Reply
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh