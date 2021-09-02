Debora Mbi, a Nigerian woman, is a victim of phone theft whose Facebook page currently has photos of those that allegedly stole it

Suspected herdsmen were said to have stolen Mbi's phone and uploaded their photos on the woman's social media page without minding the consequences of their action

In one of the photos the suspected herdsmen uploaded online, a man could be seen with a herd of cows

A Nigerian woman's phone was stolen by suspected herdsmen and the latter took to the victim's Facebook page to upload their photos on it.

Social media has reacted as suspected herdsmen uploaded their photos on the victim's Facebook page. Photo credit: Debora Mbi

Sharing Debora Mbi and the suspected herdsmen's photos on Facebook, YEN.com.gh wrote:

"Suspected herdsmen upload their photos on a lady's Facebook account after stealing her phone. How would you describe their level of confidence?"

Facebook reacts

Ogochukwu Juliet said:

"Because they re very sure of getting away with it. Let it be from another region, the entire motorized battalion will be released in search of them. Meanwhile, they're just senseless."

Ejyke Hillz commented:

"They were ignorant of their deeds... that's why Education is good..."

Sam Ade wrote:

"This can only happen in a country where nothing is working. Intelligence gathering is a failure. Tracking of stolen phones has also failed."

Mercy Eberechukwu Promise said:

"Not surprised. Fulani Herdsmen are the first-class citizen in this country. The rest of us are second fiddle."

Samuel Henry wrote:

"The truth is that, they don't hide at all, they are well within us and Nigeria security knows this, so they don't fear at all, but God Will help us."

Hausa traders and Fulani herdsmen clash in Delta community

In other news, in what will continue to surprise many Nigerians, there seems to be disunity among northerners in Sapele local government area of Delta state.

This follows a clash between two groups as Hausa traders and Fulani herders in the area engaged in a bloody clash.

The incident occurred at the popular Hausa Market along Benin-Warri road, Amukpe, in the metropolis.

Source: Yen Newspaper