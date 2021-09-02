A young man has got people talking on social media after wearing a rope-like tie that reminded some people of the slave era

Photos of the young man was shared on Facebook by a Nigerian poet identified as Amarachi Attamah

Attamah asked people what they feel about the tie and many Facebook users flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts

A young man has taken fashion to another level by putting on a tie that looks like a rope and many people have shared their opinions on it.

Taking to Facebook to share photos of the young man, a Nigerian poet identified as Amarachi Attamah wrote:

"What is this please. Fashion? What's your view on this?"

Many people have shared their opinion about the man's rope-like tie. Photo credit: Amarachi Attamah

In one of the photos, the young man knotted the red coloured tie on his white shirt and black pant. Another photo shows him in a suit as he rocked his rope-like tie.

Social media users react

Facebook users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

Rasaq Malik Gbolahan said:

"This doesn't work at all. It reminds me of slavery. Of black people tethered to poles. The neck, over the years, has been a portal of brutal death. We shouldn't contribute more to glorifying the haunted past."

Anogwi Anyanwu commented:

"Probably a "protest" fashion against the hanging of Africans in times past."

Jawad Iginla wrote:

"There is nothing fashionable about demonstrating one’s lack of historical knowledge. This is an insult to history and to our enslaved ancestors in the diaspora."

Chinweike Odo said:

"Ara Fashion. Anyone putting on this shouldn't go & be involved in fight because it is Suicidal."

Chuka Diqa Ufondu commented:

"This feels like a symbol slave trade."

