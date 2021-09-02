Jackline Mensah Becomes 1st Ghanaian to Reach 1 Million Followers on TikTok

Jackline Mensah has made Ghana proud as the first person to hit one million followers on the famous TikTok app

The sensational superstar worked hard to attain this feat and got there after winning several awards in the past

Jackline, also known as the 'TikTok goddess' or Lassu, celebrated the new achievement with another hilarious video

Sensational Ghanaian TikTok 'goddess', Jackline Mensah, has made history as the first-ever social media influencer from Ghana to hit one million followers on the famous app, TikTok.

By way of celebrating the achievement, Jackline dropped a hilarious video of herself dancing joyously after discovering that she had hit a million followers.

Jackline Mensah has been chalking a lot of successes since she started displaying her talent through TikTok videos in 2019.

Some past successes of Jackline

In August 2020, she received her first-ever award as the Teen Comedian for the Year 2020, organized by the Hall of Teens Awards.

A few months after that, Jackline bagged three different awards after she was nominated in seven different categories at the TikTok Ghana Entertainment Awards that was held to celebrate the most hardworking Ghanaian stars on the social media platform.

Jackline took home the Most Talented TikToker, Actress of the Year as well as TikToker of the Year awards.

As part of the winning package, the talented Ghanaian TikToker won a free trip to Dubai as well as Nairobi.

Watch her celebratory video below

A great challenge Jackline overcame

The journey to one million followers was not a smooth one for Jackline without any huge hurdles to overcome.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the young Ghanaian celebrity TikToker, Jackline Mensah, lost her account along the line which had been viewed by millions of people.

A quick search conducted by YEN.com.gh showed that, after days of showing zero followers and getting all her videos wiped out completely, everything was sent back to exactly how it was.

It was not particularly clear what circumstances led to the restoration but it is thought that TikTok discovered that there must have been a mishap and fixed it.

However, insider information obtained by YEN.com.gh indicated that a gang of naysayers had joined forces to report her account to be taken down.

