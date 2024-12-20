A video of some school kids in Itlay singing King Paluta's Makoma has emerged on social media

In the trending video, the school kids sang the hit song word for word to the admiration of their tutors

Many Ghanaians who came across the video on TikTok flooded the comment section with kind words for the kids

Some school pupils in Italy have been spotted in a viral TikTok video singing a popular Ghanaian song.

In the trending video, the school kids were captured singing Makoma by Ghanaian hip-life artiste, King Paluta.

School kids in Italy sing King Paluta's Makoma song word for word. Photo credit: @kingpalutamusic/IG & @ericadunketiah/TikTok.

The kids, who are students of a preparatory school at Palermo in Itlay, sang the popular song word for word.

With beats from their tutor's guitar, the kids, from a diverse class of white and black students, perfectly sang along to the song's lyrics.

The kids reportedly performed the Makoma song as part of their class activities for the Christmas festivities.

Their impressive performance of the song gives credence to the saying that "Music is a universal language".

King Paluta would certainly feel proud of the kids if he should chance on their video, which is circulating on TikTok.

King Paluta's Makoma makes waves

The Makom song was released in August 2024 by the reining new artiste of the year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), King Paluta.

Makoma, meaning my heart in Twi, shows the romantic and soft side of King Paluta.

As of today, December 20, 2024, the visualizer of the viral song, has garnered over four million views on YouTube.

Ghanaians react to the viral video

The video of the school kids received massive traction on TikTok, with many Ghanaians reacting to it.

As of the time of drafting this report, it had been watched by over 48k people, garnering 42.5k likes and more than 2.4k comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below.

@Ed said:

"King Paluta to the world. Hope the words were translated tho."

@Maame Sika also said:

"They are so adorable but do they know the meaning of “onye yesek3” though."

@babefaith25 commented:

"Do u all see the girl in the black she want to bring the Paluta dancing skills ou. Well done King Paluta for taking our christmas to another level/"

@One Love also commented:

"King Paluta should go and visit this kids and show some love to all of them as soon as possible bless."

How King Paluta got his stage name

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that King Paluta opened up about his musical journey.

Born Thomas Adjei Wireko, Kumasi-based singer stated that he got his stage name from a man he considered an uncle.

Speaking during an interview with Kwaku Manu, the Makoma hitmaker said he started his music career with the showbiz name "TT" but changed it to King Paluta based on the suggestion of his uncle.

