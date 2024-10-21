A video of a Ghanaian woman reacting to the demise of the two young girls in East Legon has gone viral

She rubbished the idea that children of wealthy parents lack home training, citing Despite as an example

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the matter

A Ghanaian woman has triggered reactions online after a video of her celebrating business mogul Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, went viral.

Reacting to the accident reportedly caused by Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako's young son, which ultimately resulted in two deaths, the Ghanaian woman celebrated Kwame Despite for being a shining example of wealthy businessmen who have proven to be good parents.

A Ghanaian woman celebrates business mogul Osei Kwame Despite for being a good father amid Salifu Amoako's troubles. Photo credit: @Bishop Elisha Salifu/Facebook OMG Voice/Facebook

Looking visibly displeased, the woman stated that one would never hear any negative news about the children of Osei Kwame Despite, signifying that they have a good upbringing and proper home training.

She concluded by saying that Osei Kwame Despite had rubbished the claim that children of wealthy parents lack proper training.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 14,000 views and more than 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Despite's assertion

Social media users who took to the video's comment section agreed with her.

Beebee commented:

"You have said it all……. See how Bishop salifu was bragging in US some years ago that he doesn’t drive with license in Ghana.He is not humble. Too know…..How can he train his children properly."

nanaakosuaserwaaa1 stated:

"Exactly what I was saying today."

Kukuamansa added:

"The truth is bitter,thanks mummy."

beatricetetteh91 commented:

"God richly bless you woman of wisdom."

LizzyGoldgh re[.ied:

"Ghana de3 the truth is bitter oo man."

Salifu Amoako scolds church members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Amoako lashed out at his congregation during a sermon on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The Ghanaian preacher expressed deep disappointment in their actions after a reporter was assaulted at his court appearance.

Bishop Amoako labelled the conduct of some congregants as a disgrace and warned them to distance themselves from his legal woes.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

