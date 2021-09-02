John Dumelo has shared his concerns over the recent recruitment into the police and other services

According to him, some of these job seekers do not even have the money that is being requested to buy the forms

He added that all those buying the forms are just wasting their time as the selection has already been done

The parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon during the 2020 elections on the ticket of the NDC, John Dumelo, has shared his concerns over the recent recruitment into the police and other services.

Over the last few days, Dumelo has shared his frustration on why it is not appropriate for government to charge money for forms to get people employed.

According to him, some of these job seekers do not even have the money that is being requested to purchase these forms.

All those buying Police forms should forget; selections have been made - Dumelo Photo credit: John Dumelo

Source: UGC

In a post Dumelo shared on his Twitter page, he shared how a young man in the Ashanti region requested for 100 cedis to buy forms.

He stated that the young man should be told that it is just a waste of time, and that they already have the names of the people they want to recruit.

Someone just called me from the Ashanti region. He wants 100gh to buy police recruitment forms so he can join the service. Should I just tell him it’s a waste of time? And that they already have the names of people they want to recruit?," he wrote.

Sale of form is unnecessary an unethical

The Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has described the sale of application forms for enlistment into the security services as unethical.

According to Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, the sale of the forms in order to be enlisted into the security system is equal to extortion, as most of these applicants were jobless and finding it hard to make ends meet.

The sale of application forms, she said, had become a barrier for persons who were more qualified but were financially distressed.

She has therefore called on the government to refund all the money accrued from the sale of the forms to the applicants.

At a press conference held in Accra, the chair of the CPP gave the security services up to September 21 to refund the money, otherwise, the party would, within the confines of the law, “make sure the right thing is done”.

Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah noted that about 70 per cent of the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was being paid to the public sector, so the sale of the enlistment forms was unnecessary.

Source: Yen.com.gh