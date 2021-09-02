The CPP has described the sale of application forms for enlistment into the security services as unethical

The party described the sale of the forms as extortion from jobless Ghanaians wanting to serve the country

The party stated there will be no patriotic citizen left to serve the country if this continues

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has described the sale of application forms for enlistment into the security services as unethical.

According to Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, the sale of the forms in order to be enlisted into the security system is equal to extortion as most of these applicants were jobless and finding it hard to make ends meet.

The sale of application forms, she said, had become a barrier for persons who were more qualified but were financially distressed.

Money charged for enlistment forms unneccesary and unethical - CPP jabs gov't

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She has therefore called on the government to refund all the money accrued from the sale of the forms to the applicants.

At a press conference held in Accra, the chair of the CPP gave the security services up to September 21 to refund the money, otherwise, the party would, within the confines of the law, “make sure the right thing is done”.

Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah noted that about 70 per cent of the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was being paid to the public sector, so the sale of the enlistment forms was unnecessary.

According to her, the country will not be able to get patriotic citizens to serve if this continues.

“We will not be able to get patriotic citizens to serve the nation if we institutionalise corruption and the President must look into this,” Nana Sarpong-Kumankumah said.

Reform of 1992 constitution

Away from recruitment, a former presidential aspirant on the ticket of the Convention's People Party,(CPP), Abu Sakara Foster, has called for a reform of the 1992 constitution.

According to him, the constitution which has been in existence since 1992, has not helped the country to make progress since its inception.

Sakara, who is also the Founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), a non-partisan civil society organisation, made this known whilst speaking in an interview on TV3.

Source: Yen Ghana