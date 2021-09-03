List of Hey Arnold characters: name, voice actor, description

Since time immemorial, animated kids characters have often been voiced by adults. However, Hey Arnold was a significant exception to this tradition. The long-running Nickelodeon series employed kids, with the protagonist being played by multiple actors. So, who were the Hey Arnold characters?

Hey Arnold aired on Nickelodeon between 1996 and 2004 and was created by the super-talented Craig Bartlett. The show had a total of five seasons and 100 episodes. It focused on the titular Arnold, a grade four pupil living in an inner-city boarding house with his grandparents. The film follows the adventures of Arnold together with all his friends.

List of Hey Arnold characters

The voice of characters from Hey Arnold played a very significant role in making the Nickelodeon series one of the much-loved animated films. Here is everything you need to know about Hey Arnold characters names, voice actors, and descriptions. They are categorized under main characters, supporting characters, minor or recurring background characters, and villains.

Main characters

Here is everything you need to know about the Hey Arnold cast main characters:

1. Arnold Shortman

Different individuals have played the character throughout the five seasons. They include:

J.D Daniels - 1994

Toran Caudell - 1996 to 1997

Phillip Van Dyke - 1997 to 1999

Spencer Klein - 1999 to 2002

Alex D Linz - 2000

Mason Vale Cotton - In The Jungle Movie

Arnold Phillip Shortman is the protagonist of the animated series. He is a grade four pupil with a football-shaped head and a small blue hat that stays on his head almost forever. Arnold was born in San Lorenzo during a volcanic eruption.

He is a dreamer, idealistic and tries to help everyone the best way he can. Any time he sees anyone in a problem, he goes out of his way to help them out even when it is not a sensible thing to do. So what disease does Hey Arnold have? He is ill with sleeping sickness.

2. Helga Pataki

Throughout the animated series, Helga is voiced by Francesca Marie Smith. She plays the anti-hero and sometimes antagonist or tritagonist. The girl from Hey Arnold is a pupil at PS 118 who acts like a bully around all her schoolmates. She bullies Arnold more than the others without knowing he is secretly in love with her.

3. Gerald Johanssen

The role is played by Jamil Walker Smith in the series and Benjamin Flores Junior in The Jungle Movie. Gerald is Arnold's best friend. He appears in almost all if not all scenes when Arnold's latest escapade happens.

Occasionally, he acts as Arnold's voice of reason. He has a great deal of knowledge regarding many legendary stories in the city. He often refers to them as the stories of the urban legends. He is also known as the Black kid from Hey Arnold.

4. Grandpa Phil

Dan Castellaneta voices the character. He is the 81 years old fun-loving grandfather to Arnold on the series. He is Arnold's go-to person whenever he needs some pieces of advice. In addition, he is known for narrating various experiences from the past.

Even though he regularly responds frivolously to the problems faced by his grandson, he always offers the best wisdom. Of course, in most cases, the advice he provides is not always beneficial, but his heart is always in the right place.

5. Grandma Gertie

Tress MacNeille voices the character of Grandma Gertie. She is the 80 years old crazy grandmother to Arnold on Hey Arnold. She is primarily seen adorning different themes in her outfits, preparing different meals and often referring to people with different labels or names.

Grandma Gertie is enthusiastic, supportive, and loving. She loves Arnold so much and will often be protective of him. She is regularly used as a philosophical source, especially with Arnold, with metaphors that are usually not understood by many.

6. Phoebe Heyerdahl

Anndi McAfee voices Phoebe Heyerdahl. Phoebe is a young half-Japanese girl and Helga's best friend. She was born in Kentucky before relocating to Hillwood, where she was raised. In PS 118, Phoebe is one of the most intelligent pupils in grade four. She was once given a pass to grade six due to her smartness.

Phoebe is known as Helga's confidant. She is one of the few personalities that know about Helga's crush on Arnold. In addition, she has a crush on Gerald Johanssen, but luckily for her, it is shown to be a mutual feeling between the two.

7. Harold Berman

J.D Daniels and Justin Shenkarow have played the character of Berman. He is a fat student who has a sweetheart. But, unfortunately, he is often made fun of due to his intimidating appearance.

Berman is of Jewish descent and lives in PS 118, Ohio, with his father and mother. Even though he has a sweet personality, he is a bit of a thief as he once stole ham from Green's Butchery. He is also ashamed of his obesity.

8. Eugene Horowitz

Different people play the character of Eugene Horowitz throughout the animated series episode. They include:

Christopher J. Castile

Jarrett Lennon

Ben Diskin (Seasons 2-4)

Black McIver Ewing (Season 5)

Gavin Lewis (The Jungle Movie)

Eugene is one of Arnold's classmates at PS 118. Even though he is somewhat inept, he is one of the most optimistic characters. He is the class jinx born on Friday the 13th. Yet, despite facing many misfortunes, he harbours a cheerful attitude.

Eugene's second-most-notable trait is his cheerful and spirited attitude. In addition, he is a massive fan of musical theatre. As a result, he is prone to impromptu public dancing and singing.

9. Rhonda Lloyd

Olivia Hack voices Rhonda Lloyd. Rhonda Wellington Lloyd is one of Arnold's classmates at PS 118 on Hey Arnold and Arnold's good friends. She is rich, pompous and a self-proclaimed fashion queen.

Even though she is very keen on her style, she stands out as a phenomenal athlete. She practices various contact sporting activities such as and baseball. She does all these without caring if her clothes and accessories will get ruined.

10. Sid

The character of Sid is played by:

Sam Gifaldi

Tylor Gifaldi

Aiden Lewandowski

On the show, he is Arnold and Harold's best friend. Sid is paranoid, and most of the time, he narrates urban legend stories even without the assistance of Gerald.

On Hey Arnold, Sid is famous for typically ending up in numerous ridiculous situations. For instance, he becomes severely mysophobic. He dedicates his entire life to Arnold after he saved his life.

11. Stinky Peterson

Hey Arnold characters stinky Peterson are voiced by Christopher Walberg and Jet Jurgensmeyer. He is a tall and skinny friend of Arnold's whose family is from Arkansas. Stinky is also one of Harold Berman's best friends. He has a Southern accent and a love for lemon pudding.

Supporting character

The supporting characters on this comedy were voiced by the following:

Robert Simmons by Dan Butler

Lila Sawyer by Ashley Buccille

Curly by Steven Hartman, Adam Wylie, Haley Joel Osment, Michael Welch and Nicolas Cantu

Brainy by Craig Bartlett

Ruth McDougal by Lacey Chabert and Anndi McAfee

Nadine by Lauren Robinson and Laya Hayes

Sheena by Francesca Marie Smith

Ernie Potts by Dom Irrera

Mr Hyunh by Baoan Coleman, Randy Travis and Wally Wingert

Oskar Kokoshka by Steve Viksten and Wally Wingert

Abner by Craig Bartlett

Suzie Kokoshka by Mary Scheer

Big Bob and Miriam Pataki by Maurice LaMarche and Kath Soucie

Olga Pataki by Nika Futterman

Minor or recurring background characters

Some of the recurring background characters were voiced by :

Peapod Kid by Jamil Walker-Smith

Park by Marcus Toji

Joey Stevenson by Justin Shenkarow. Michael Fishman and Tress MacNeille

Iggy by Joseph Ashton, Sam Gifaldi, Tress MacNeille, Justin Shenkarow and Marcus Toji

Robert by Christopher J. Castile, Sam Gifaldi and Justin Shenkarow

Lorenzo by Victor Samuel Lopez

Lana Vail by Christine Ebersole

Torvald's mother by Dee Dee Rescher

Mr Frank by Doug Lawrence

Ray by John Mariano

Mickey the Weasel by Marty York

Gloria by Francesca Marie Smith

Seymour Stump by Toran Caudell

Chloe by Jazz Raycole

Mr Sawyer by Daws Butler

Patty's father by Henry Gibson

Patty's mother by Zelda Rubinstein

Jacques by Maurice LaMarche

Blind Man by Kevin Michael Richardson

Martha by Kath Soucie

Dr Bliss by Kathy Baker

Dr. Murray Steiglitz by Dan Castellaneta

Mr Leichliter by Tim Curry

Marcy Kornblum by Francesca Marie Smith

Mary by Olivia Hack

Miss Felter by Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Lucky by Gregg Berger

Iggy's mother by Maria Bamford

Villains

Some of the villains in Hey Arnold were voiced by the following individuals:

Lasombra by Alfred Molina

Wolfgang by Toran Caudell

Edmund by Tim Wiley

Vic and Morrie by John Mariano

Ludwig by Phillip Van Dyke

Tommy and Burt by Michael Bacall (Tommy) and Frank Martorana (Burt)

Frankie G by Carlos Alazraqui

Chas by Carlos Alazraqui

Tony B by Max Casella

Philly D by Max Casella

Joey C by Carlos Alazraqui and Craig Bartlett

Why did Hey Arnold get cancelled?

After the unsuccessful big-screen debut of Hey Arnold!, disagreements began between Bartlett and Nickelodeon. The clashes prompted Bartlett to leave the show, resulting in a cancelled series.

Is Hey Arnold based on a true story?

Yes, it is. The true story behind Hey Arnold is a guy named Craig Bartlett and his love for cartoons and animation. He always dreamt about making his animated TV show one day. So he had an idea for a play based on what he was like as a kid, a daydreamer with a vivid imagination.

Hey Arnold was one of Nickelodeon's best-animated shows thanks to its loveable characters and the incredible cast. They played a massive role in making the entire animated series a success. Even though more than one person voiced some of the Hey Arnold characters, they still did an incredible job.

