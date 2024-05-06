Truck drivers at the Tema Port have declared a sit-down strike over challenges that have been affecting their work at the port

According to them, they have been suffering armed robbery attacks and harassment by uniformed personnel, among others

The truck drivers said they will not operate their vehicles till their concerns have been addressed

Tema Port truck drivers have commenced a sit-down strike today, May 6, 2024.

In a press release announcing their strike action, they stated that they have been facing multiple challenges that have made their work at the port hazardous if they are not addressed immediately.

The truck drivers say they feel unsafe doing their work following several armed robbery attacks.

Source: Getty Images

According to the truck drivers, they have been facing an increase in armed robbery attacks and harassment by uniformed personnel, and several drivers have suffered unlawful detention and abuse at the port.

They have called on the Ghana port authorities to address their concerns immediately.

Till then, the truck drivers have served notice that no truck will be operational at the Tema port.

They had announced plans to hold a press conference at the JAPTU Ghana Secretariat at the Tema Port to clarify their stance.

Teacher unions to go on strike

Three teacher unions have gone on strike to protest unsatisfactory conditions of service and some actions from the state.

The unions have complained about issues like the changes to the school calendar, the distribution of laptops and the blocking of teacher salaries by the Special Prosecutor.

They have also said the negotiation of a new collective agreement should have been completed on or before February 29, 2024.

Addressing the media, the National President of GNAT, Isaac Owusu, urged teachers to comply with the decision to stop work.

The unions that have gone on strike are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

Organised labour threatens to go on strike

YEN.com.gh has reported that organised labour has threatened to shut down the country if the government does not pay members' tier-2 pensions by April 30.

This follows what the labour unions describe as the government's blatant disregard for their constant appeals and demands.

The Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, noted that the government's disregard has left them no other option but to strike.

He said all labour unions under the Trades Union Congress will join in this strike action to demand the payment of the pensions.

Source: YEN.com.gh