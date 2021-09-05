In recent times, Ghana has witnessed the mushrooming of young talents who have proven that the country’s music future is going to be great.

The likes of Yaw Tog, Black Sheriff, Amerado, Kofi Jamar, Kwaku Flick, Kwaku Darling, and Asakaa boys in general, have had their fair share of applause and airplay.

At the time this feature is being filed, Black Sheriff is the one trending among the list with his First and Second Sermon songs that have taken over the airwaves and social media.

A collage of Yaw Tog, Kwaku Darlington, Black Sheriff, and Amerado. Photo credit: @yawtog_yt @amerado_burner @blacksherif_ @mauliadvice/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Darlington is also trending with his hit song Sika Aba Fie.

Yaw Tog, for his part, managed to garner 1 million views on YouTube in just three days after releasing his super hit song Sore Remix with UK-based Ghanaian rapper, Stormzy.

The question that has been hanging on the minds of many is: “Is this trend, energy, and fame going to last? In the next 10 years, are Ghanaians still going to hear the names of Yaw Tog, Black Sheriff, Kwaku Darlington, Amerado, and the others? Are they going to make a mark like Sarkodie has managed to do and still reigning as Ghana's biggest musician after 10 years?

This feature focuses on practical steps suggested by industry gurus on how they can make it.

Building a formidable brand

The first thing needed on the part of any musician to stay relevant for a long time is building a strong brand that has longevity.

Industry guru, Ameyaw Debrah, has taken time to explain in detail the exact things the young artists can consider in a bid to remain relevant after 10 years and beyond.

Growing the craft: The foremost thing has been said to grow the craft. Growing the craft is one way to warm their way into the hearts of their listeners and fans. This depends largely on the kind of audience they want for themselves. Growing the craft also endears the musician to certain brands to associate with in terms of commercial value. Brands to align themselves with: While building the craft, Ameyaw Debrah noted, it is also important for young musicians to know which businesses and brands they would want to align themselves with. Consistency: This quality has also been highlighted as one of the major things to aim at. Releading a hit song and going to 'bed' to return with another in three years would not help build the brand. There are many musicians who made hit songs in the past but are not heard of today. Reinvention: Reinvention is also key. "If you are going to be around for a long time and your beat sounds the same, the lyrics are the same, your audience is going to get tired of you," Ameyaw Debrah explains. Personality is also a thing to look at in reinventing oneself as young musician.

Becoming a Sarkodie

So far, Ghana's most recognised who has made an indelible mark in the music industry is Sarkodie.

After being featured in many songs, he brought out his own single, Baby, in 2010. This song shot him to fame faster.

It is so fulfilling to see how he is being extolled as Ghana's biggest export in music.

Clearly, Sarkodie did not build this kind of brand overnight. It took hard work, sacrifices, rejection, tenacity, focus, consistency, talent, reinvention, and the list goes on and on to get to where he is.

YEN.com.gh celebrates Sarkodie for his achievement

