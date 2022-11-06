Edwina Akufo Addo, Nana Addo's daughter, has gotten into the restaurant business and has built a plush eatery

Edwina's restaurant is currently one of the finest eateries in Accra and has hosted celebrities like Jackie Appiah, Majid Micheal and others

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos and videos of the grand eatery, which is said to cost a whopping $6 million

Edwina Nana Addo, the daughter of Ghana's first gentleman Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is making great strides in the entrepreneurial space and has built a grand restaurant which attracts some of the most affluent people in the country.

Nana Addo's Daughter, Edwina Akufo Addo's $6 Million Restaurant Source: Instagram nsuomnam, sweet_maame_adwoa & ghanaweb

Edwina's eatery is named NsuomNam, a fine Twi name which gives it a touch of Ghanaian heritage.

NsuomNam means fish from the water, and as the name suggests, the restaurant specializes in seafood and is said to be one of the best seafood restaurants in Accra per reviews on Google.

Since its opening, the restaurant has been met with criticism from Ghanaians as they felt $6 Million was too much money for a restaurant. Business, however, started booming for Edwina, although the restaurant was opened not long ago.

NsuomNam hosts some of the most affluent peeps in the country, and celebrities like Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Majid Michael, and others have been spotted at the luxurious eatery. YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos and videos of the grand restaurant.

1, The entrance of the eatery is nothing you'll expect less of a $6 Million restaurant. The beautiful white walls and its classy glass entrance screams luxury. At night the eatery looks even more beautiful with its beautiful lights, letting it stand out in the darkness of the night.

2. NsuomNam seems like the new house for the rich. A week ago, some of Ghana's most affluent movie stars partied hard at the restaurant.

4. Edwina has good taste for decor, and NsumNam reflects her excellent taste as the restaurant treats its patrons with not just good food, it provides a serene environment.

5. Exquisite seafood is hard to find In Ghana, but NsuomNam looks like it is about to set itself apart from the current competition as the restaurant provides some of the most exclusive seafood menus.

