Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas shared his opinion on the Chez Amis Restaurant owner buying a brand new purple Rolls-Royce

He explained that she could ot have sold only Acheke at her restaurant to be able to afford such an expensive vehicle

Many social media users shared their views on the statements Twene Jonas made in the video

American-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has weighed in on ongoing discussions about the Chez Amis Restaurant owner buying a brand new purple Rolls-Royce.

Twene Jonas on Chez Amis' Rolls Royce

In a video posted on his TikTok account, Twene Jonas advised his followers not to believe the Chez Amis owner about her selling only Acheke to buy herself a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

"Even if you sell Acheke for 1000 years, you would not be able to raise the funds to afford a Rolls-Royce Cullinan," he said in the video.

He explained that it was all lies that Chez Amis sold Acheke to buy her the luxury car. He opined that the funds of many such women who owned such cars the funds could be attributed to men.

Twene Jonas cited seasoned actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye as an example. He explained that there was no movie that the legendary Maame Dokono had shot that Tracey Boakye had not, and yet she nd her peers were still not rich.

In the video, the controversial social commentator was driving around town and showing off his beautiful surroundings in the US nd noted that the system was working.

"For many od such ladies, it is inheritance from their partners or from their dads," he said in the video.

Reactions to Twene Jonas' take on Chez Amis' Rolls-Royce

Many people highlighted the never-ending feud between Twene Jonas and star actress Tracey Boakye as he mentioned her in the video.

Others also weighed in on his arguments in the video, citing that such incidents put pressure on other young women.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Twene Jonas' statement he made about Chez Amis' Rolls-Royce in the video:

Yvonne said:

"Twene Jonas and his endless beef with Tracy Boakye😹😹😹."

user5573709398544 said:

"Nka parking space ne Abidjan."

itz_frimps said:

"Inheritance from b33ma s3n😂😂💔."

nanaBabi said:

"He's saying the truth.. don't feel pressured, behind the scenes is very scary."

Adom❤️🌸 said:

"Unnecesary pressure to those feeling pressured😏."

Chez Amis with her Rolls-Royce

Chez Amis' flaunts new Rolls-Royce

YEN.com.gh reported that the owner of Chez Amis restaurant briefly paused work to show off her newly acquired purple Rolls-Royce.

The successful restaurateur was spotted stepping out of her busy East Legon eatery into the sleek luxury ride.

A video capturing the moment went viral, drawing admiration and excitement across social media.

Fans and followers praised her hard work and success, with many calling her a true example of boss lady goals, while others doubted that her source of wealth was only attributed to selling Acheke.

