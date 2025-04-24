A video of an African man being escorted out of St Peter's Basilica has taken over social media

According to reports, the man was allegedly profiled and prevented from paying his last respects to Pope Francis

The video caused a stir on social media, with many people sharing their views in the comments

An African man was escorted out of St Peter's Basilica and prevented from paying his last respects to the late Pope Francis, who was laid in state.

African man was escorted out of St Peter's Basilica

This comes after the late Pope passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence after his lifelong battle with lung disease.

According to reports, the late Pope was laid to rest at St Peter's Basilica for three days, and the public would be allowed to pay their last respect.

The doors of St Peter's Basilica were open to the public on April 23, 2025, and thousands have queued to have their turn in paying their last respect.

However, one scene from the church has taken over social media, and it was a video of an African man being escorted out of the premises of the church.

It is not certain why the man, who was appropriately dressed in a blue long-sleeved shirt and a pair of jeans trousers, was sent out of the church.

In the video, the man lashed out at the security for being profiled as he was advised to leave the church.

Reactions to the viral video

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of the African man who was denied access to pay his last respects to Pope Francis:

@thatverydarkma1 said:

"THIS IS SAD 💔!!! This man who waited very patiently for his turn to go and say goodbye to the Pope's remains was turned away and told that the worship services were suspended during this time. He said that white people had come in, so he said, is it because I am black, I just wanted to say goodbye to him. So the question is yours: even before God, you want to discriminate against us."

@Qhawe___L said:

"More of this until my people get the message."

ya.manu_ said:

"And some Africans are hoping a black man will be elected as Pope. 😂"

841_frank said:

"And someone said a black man gon be pope ??? 😂not possible."

