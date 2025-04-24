Ayisha Modi, in a video, made new allegations against her former associate Stonebwoy as her feud with the BHIM Nation camp intensified

The controversial socialite alleged that Stonebwoy was ungrateful to Asamoah Gyan after the retired legendary footballer paid for the cost of his leg surgery

Ayisha Modi also accused Stonebwoy's brother of being disrespectful towards her three years ago, despite sponsoring his knee surgery

Controversial social media personality and entrepreneur Ayisha Modi has made new allegations against her former associate Stonebwoy in the latest round of their ongoing feud.

Ayisha Modi Claims Stonebwoy Was Ungrateful To Asamoah Gyan After Sponsoring His Leg Surgery

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the socialite alleged that Stonebwoy was ungrateful to Asamoah Gyan after the retired legendary footballer paid for the cost of his leg surgery many years ago.

Ayisha Modi claimed that Asamoah Gyan used to call her and bitterly complain about Stonebwoy's lack of appreciation for the good deed he did for him. She said she found it difficult to inform Stonebwoy about the former Black Stars captain's complaints as

She said:

"Asamoah Gyan used to call me and cry bitterly after he paid for him (Stonebwoy) to get surgery on his leg. I always found it difficult to tell Stonebwoy that Asamoah Gyan was complaining about him because it had been ten years since he helped him and he could not even say something good about it in public."

The social media personality noted that she later gathered the courage to inform Stonebwoy about Asamoah Gyan's demands for him to show gratitude for his generous gesture.

Ayisha Modi claimed that Stonebwoy only publicly showed appreciation to Asamoah Gyan after she instructed him to do so. She said the dancehall musician gave a poor appreciation speech to Gyan during a radio interview after the retired footballer ignored his calls many times.

She questioned why the dancehall musician would behave badly towards the former Sunderland striker, as he covered the cost of his and his team's flight to the UK in addition to funding the leg surgery.

The social media personality also claimed to have given Stonebwoy and his family GH₵25,000.00 to cover the cost of the musician's younger brother Elijah Selasi Satekla's surgery after he suffered a bad knee injury.

She said Stonebwoy's brother insulted her in her DM and unfollowed her on social media when she had a big fallout with the BHIM Nation president three years ago.

Ayisha's claims about Stonebwoy stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Her Excellency Everg LilyAmon commented:

"By December di333, na obiaa din aba list ne mu 😂😂 She will tell us how she helped NDC to win the election 🗳️and how she helped NPP to lose the election 🗳️😂😂 But people too should be grateful to her."

June queen said:

"Friends today, enemies tomorrow 😂😂😂."

Rose Windy Sabina commented:

"No matter what you are going through in life, please be mindful and careful of the people you accept help from."

Ayisha Modi shares chat with Stonebwoy's wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi shared a chat she had with Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, which pushed her to leave the BHIM Nation camp a few years ago.

The controversial social media personality claimed to have sent a photo of her in distress after a fight with Stonebwoy to Dr Louisa.

Ayisha Modi's remarks about Stonebwoy's wife garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

