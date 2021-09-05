Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, is one of Ghana’s celebrity kid loved and admired by many.

Majesty, according to his social media activities, is very sharp, smart, and an intelligent kid.

He has mostly trended in the news for either speaking with an American accent, reading like a professor, or encouraging his mother one way or the other.

YEN.com.gh brings you five of Majesty’s videos to see for yourself how brilliant Majesty is.

Speaking with an accent like an American-raised kid: In this video, Majest went driving with his mother Michy and he spoke like someone born outside of Ghana:

2. Reading like a professor: In this video, the bright Majesty is seen reading so fluently. From the video, it is clear that he was really enjoying his reading:

3. Majesty also has a thing for music. No wonder his father is the 'almighty' Shatta Wale. This video got many applauding him and concluding that he has his father's gene in him. He really thrilled many with his skills:

4. Encouraging his mother Michy. As young as Majesty is, he is able to express his emotions and to empathise with others. In this video, he had gone on a Canopy Walk with his mother. Perhaps reading the mother's body language, he felt that she was scared. Majesty spoke consolingly to the mother asking her not to be scared but rather brave:

5. The smart Majesty opted to turn up as a doctor on career day at school. He looked good in his coat during a conversation with the mother:

Source: Yen.com.gh