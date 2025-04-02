Agya Koo, in a video, addressed his daughter Maame Brago's claims about him not being supportive of her interest in pursuing a music career

The veteran Kumawood actor noted that his daughter failed to inform her about her desire to venture into the music business

Agya Koo said he was not against his daughter's interest, but he wanted her to make progress in life before considering a music career

Veteran Ghanaian actor Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has addressed his daughter Maame Brago's claims about him not being supportive of her interest in pursuing a music career.

In a recent interview with One Ghana TV, the comic actor dismissed claims that he was not supportive of his daughter's musical interest. He said he wanted her to focus on her education.

Agya Koo noted that his daughter, Maame Brago, was very intelligent and spoke impeccable English whenever she communicated in public.

The actor said his daughter began pursuing a music career years ago and that he warned her mother about it when he found out about it.

He said:

"It is not like I do not support her because she is a girl. Also, I wanted her to go to school. My child is very good when it comes to speaking English. She started a long time ago, so when I got the information, I told her mother that it was something I did not like."

Agya Koo noted that his daughter failed to inform him about her desire to venture into the music business, despite him being a musician, who could have helped her with the career.

The Kumawood actor noted that Maame Brago's mother kept her daughter's musical interest from him and used to take her to music events and interviews without his knowledge.

He stated that he was not against his daughter's musical interests, but he wanted her to make progress in life before considering a career in the Ghanaian music business.

Agya Koo said Maame Brago was about to turn 17 years and needed to continue with schooling and complete with distinction in academia.

He said he had a close relationship with his daughter and often spent time with her on trips, and sometimes offered advice on career opportunities in Ghana.

The Kumawood actor noted that he had consulted his daughter's teachers to find out if they could add other subjects to the ones she was already studying. However, her mother was against the subjects she was learning in school.

Agya Koo added that Maame Brago had contacted him and that they were in regular discussion.

The veteran actor's remarks come after Maame Brago, in a 2024 interview with blogger De God Son, shared that her father was against her following in his footsteps and entering the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

She claimed that her stepfather, who is married to Agya Koo's ex-wife, was more supportive and encouraged her to pursue her passion than her biological father.

