Empress Gifty was among scores of celebrities who attended the CEO of Kejeron Fabric's baby christening

The gospel singer attended the event in a bright Kente outfit with her husband Hopeson Adorye by her side

Empress Gifty's moments as she danced and made merry in support of her friend's baby-naming event have stoked a frenzy online

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty courted attention online after videos of her at a recent function emerged.

The gospel singer's appearance comes after her recent cosmetic body enhancements. She spent GH¢18k on her composite veneers.

Unconfirmed reports also suggested that the singer underwent Botox, a nose job and lip fillers.

Empress Gifty's procedures significantly transformed the singer's appearance making her look more youthful.

The singer stole the spotlight as she arrived for the ceremony in her bright yellow Kente outfit. Her husband, Hopeson Adorye was spotted with her at the event.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer was seen jamming to Kojo Black's viral Afrobeats hit Excellent.

The song's significant strides stem from an impressive viral campaign kickstarted by Ghanaian choreographer Dancegod Lloyd.

Later another video of the singer dancing to Raybekah's infectious Amapaiano song Kojo. Empress Gifty even attempted dancing performing the song's viral dance routine created by Ghanaian choreographer AfroNetwork.

The gospel singer has always had a jovial personality. She is one of the few gospel stars who have collaborated with secular artistes despite the tense debate from both factions.

Empress Gifty's latest hit track, Watch Me was written and composed by former Lynx signee Kuami Eugene.

Videos of Empress Gifty jamming to secular songs have garnered significant traction on social media.

While some netizens hailed Empress Gifty for her jovialness, others couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between the singer and her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan aka Agaga.

The late Agaga was buried on January 13, 2025, after the singer shared news of her demise on Saturday, December 14.

Empress Gifty's outfit and moves stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Empress Gifty's latest stint at a friend's baby christening party.

gyamfua_agyeman said:

"This woman is beautiful even looking better."

ernruthy wrote:

"If they start real house wives of Ghana 🇬🇭 we definitely want to see you in maam, you are a Vibe 🙌❤️❤️ ( we need a lifestyle show of you 😀)."

iamjosephine73 remarked:

"Congratulations to my dearest Olive and my goddaughter ❤️❤️❤️."

mrs._bertina noted:

"Really looking like our very own Agaga ❤️."

Virgil van Dijk cosigns Kojo Blak

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kelvynboy and Kojo Blak's song Excellent had made it on the Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk's playlist.

The player shared the Ghanaian duo's song Excellent on social media after Liverpool's huge win against Tottenham Hotspur knocking them out of the ongoing Carabao Cup tournament.

Van Dijk who captained the Reds to victory scored the fourth goal to cement Liverpool's next step in the tournament.

