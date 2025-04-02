Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has turned heads with her stylish green gown for her Eid-ul-Fitr photoshoot

Joselyn Dumas looked flawless in a perfect-fit gown that highlighted her curves as she posed for the cameras

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's perfect skin tone, makeup and hairstyle on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas was among the standout female celebrities at the 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, showcasing her impeccable style with a breathtaking custom-made gown.

She wore a beautiful creation by renowned designer Quophi Akotuah, specifically crafted to enhance her figure as she joined her Muslim friends in the joyous festivities after breaking their fast.

Joselyn Dumas rocks a gorgeous kente gown designed by Quophi Akotuah.

The gown, characterised by its elegant long sleeves and a structured corset, was adorned with meticulously hand-stitched beads in varying sizes and vibrant colors, forming a mesmerising pattern that captivated onlookers.

Joselyn Dumas also donned a matching hijab, stylishly made from the same kente cloth, which added a cultural touch to her ensemble and highlighted her heritage to complement her look.

Her makeup was expertly applied to enhance her natural beauty, featuring a flawless foundation that harmonised with her skin tone.

The smoky eye makeup, paired with medium-length eyelashes, accentuated her eyes and helped draw attention to the exquisite details of her couture gown.

To elevate her look further, she accessorised with elegant pieces from Selina Beb's latest collection, an array of refined jewelry that perfectly complemented her striking outfit.

Joselyn Dumas rocks a stylish kente gown

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' custom-made kente gown designed by Quophi Akotuah on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

selinabeb

"Our beautiful muse, as usual, you brought this look to life so beautifully and perfectly. Thank you! 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

iam_arwangpam

"Splendid and spectacular looks. ❤️🔥❤️."

anniecielto

"The colours are banging! Beautiful 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🔥❤️❤️👌🏽."

The video of Joselyn Dumas' green kente gown is below:

Joselyn Dumas slays in a white gown

Joselyn Dumas captured the hearts of her followers in a dreamy white lace gown during a viral photoshoot for the Eid celebrations.

This dress featured delicate lace detailing and a flowing silhouette, layered over a bold African print skirt that peeped out from beneath, showcasing her cultural roots while exuding sophistication.

The celebrity muse accessorised her look with an expensive designer bag that added a touch of luxury and style.

Her hairstyle, a stylish side-parted frontal lace with soft coils, cascaded gracefully around her shoulders, enhancing her overall angelic appearance.

For her makeup, she opted for a natural, luminous look that allowed her skin to radiate as she posed elegantly for the cameras, embodying grace and beauty.

Check out the photos below:

Joselyn Dumas hosts Richard Quaye's party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who made a striking fashion statement at Richard Armah Quaye's lavish fortieth birthday party, where she served as the host.

She wore a daring spaghetti strap blue suede dress that showcased her toned midriff, perfectly tailored to highlight her silhouette.

Her bold fashion choice drew attention and admiration from the star-studded crowd, quickly making her the center of buzz across various social media platforms.

