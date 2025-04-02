Many Ghanaian celebrities have given their unwvering support for musician Cina Soul on social media

This comes after actor Big Akwes trashed and body shamed her for rocking an indecent outfit in a dance video

Rapper Manifest, singer Efya, influencer and several others took to X to call out Max TV and the Max Morning Show hosts

Ghanaian musicians and celebrities have rallied behind sensational musician Cina Soul after actor Big Akwes and host of Max Morning trashed her dressing on live TV.

Celebrities rally behind Cina Soul

In a show aired in the morning on March 31, 2025, host of the Max Morning Show, Akosua Takyiwaa raised the issue about Cina Soul's outfit in a promotional video for her recently released album.

In the video circulating on social media, Akosua Takyiwaa said she was disappointed in Cina Soul after watching the promotional video, as blamed social media for influencing the musican's choice of outfit.

Big Akwes, a guest on the same show, joined the conversation and trashed the Unstoppable crooner's outfit in her dance video.

"Let's tell her that she is fooling. Cina Soul you are fooling. If no adult close to you has told you, I want to tell you that you are fooling. You are spoiling your brand."

The Ghanaian actor trashed her severely in a 2:52 minute video and even body shamed her while raining insults on her.

Meanwhile Cina Souls ahs released her much anticipated album, Did I lie, and it making waves on social media as it features big names in the music industry such as dancehall musician Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and others.

Celebrity reactions to Big Akwes' remarks on Cina Soul

In light of this, singer Efya, rapper Manifest, singer Sefa, socialite Ama Burland and several others took to X to call out Max TV, Big Akwes and Akosua Takyiwaa for the derogatory words metted on Cina Soul during the station's morning show.

@EFYA_Nokturnal said:

"This is soo appalling!!! 😡😡😡😡 @maxtvgh how are you allowing this on your channel?? We just celebrated women’s month !! Why are presenters speaking in such a derogatory manner towards an amazing beautiful thriving female artist??? why!!!! This is uncalled for and disrespectful and unacceptable!!!!!!!!! No NO NO!!!!! Nooooo!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@s3fa_gh said:

"It’s the woman sitting there for me, laughing while men dissect another woman’s body and career on live TV. What right do you have to sit on national television and reduce an artist’s hard work to her outfit?"

@manifestive said:

"I’ve loved watching you grow in confidence. As long as you’re wearing a smile I’m happy. No one can wear you down ❤️."

@ama__burland said:

"This is what they did to Ebony and when she died suddenly she deserved artist of the year. Such nonsense! You people will never learn. If you think a child is going wayward is that how to correct them? Just straight up insults and body shaming? Wth?"

Cina Soul's dance video

