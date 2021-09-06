The Speaker of Parliament has stated that he cannot declare the embattled Assin North Parliamentary seat vacant

Alban Bagbin said the case is out of his hands because it is currently being appealed

He said he would be interfering in a matter that was still pending before the courts if he declares the seat vacant

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated that he cannot declare the embattled Assin North Parliamentary seat vacant.

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, he said this is because the matter is currently a subject of appeal in the court of law.

He made this known in a letter to the Registrar of the High Court, General Division, Accra, dated Friday, September 3, 2021.

I cannot declare embattled Assin North seat vacant - Alban Bagbin reveals

The letter was also copied to the Registrar of the Cape High Court and the Judicial Secretary.

Bagbin said if he declared the Assin North seat vacant, he would be interfering in a matter that was still pending before the courts.

Assin North Seat will not leave the NDC

The Minority in Parliament has described the decision by the Cape Coast High Court to cancel the Assin North 2020 parliamentary elections as an obstruction of justice.

The court on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 ruled that NDC MP for Assin North, John Gyaki Quayson failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship before the elections as required by law.

In a report filed by Citinews, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said although the ruling NPP is doing all they can to capture the seat with the help of the courts, the seat will soon remain with the NDC.

What did the court say concerning the Assin North seat?

A Cape Coast High Court has canceled the parliamentary elections of the Assin North constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

Justice Boakye in his ruling on Wednesday, July 28, said the parliamentary candidate, Joe Gyakye Quason had dual citizenship while contesting for the seat.

