The convener of the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining has expressed its disappointment in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s defence of Akonta Mining.

According to the convener of the coalition, Dr Ken Ashigbey, the public utterance by the president is worrying and could hinder ongoing investigations into the company’s alleged illegal operations.

Dr Ken Ashigbey Questions Akufo-Addo's Decision To Clear Akonta Mining

Dr. Ashigbey questioned the president's decision to clear the Chairman Wontumi-related company at a time when state agencies in charge of monitoring the nation's mining operations had already acknowledged their role in the incident.

“The Minerals Commission which is the independent regulatory body responsible for issuing licenses also said that Akonta Mining is engaged in illegal activities and so it is worrying the president is saying Akonta Mining is not engaged in illegal mining as we speak.”

Was Akonta Mining Not In The Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve - Dr Ashigbey Questions

Dr Ashigbey also questioned whether Akonta Mining was not in the nation’s forest reserves last year.

He said the president in his commentary that Akonta Mining is not engaged in illegal mining activities could be a result of the fact that the company had left the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

He went further ahead to question whether the company was not in the forest reserve last year.

Akufo-Addo Clears Akonta Mining; Denies Wontumi’s Company Is Engaged In Illegal Mining

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akonta Mining Company Limited had been cleared of any illegal mining charges.

According to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the company is not engaged in the menace in any part of the country currently.

This exoneration comes at a time when several well-meaning Ghanaians have called for punitive actions against the company and its owners, led by Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), for mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

