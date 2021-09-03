The Minority Leader says the minority will oppose the decision to set up the Development Bank of Ghana without an Act of Parliament

Haruna Iddrisu said the minority was not in support of the idea talk less of supporting it

He made these comments after the government decided it will not seek parliamentary approval but will rather use the Registrar General’s Department

Accra - The Minority Leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has said the minority will strongly oppose the decision of the government to establish a Development Bank of Ghana without an Act of Parliament.

According to a report filed by Ghanaweb, the Tamale South MP made reference to the fact that the Agricultural Development Bank which was established in 1965, was done by an Act of Parliament.

He explained that due to the challenges in the banking sector, the government will need Parliament to regulate the objective of the bank.

Development Bank of Ghana would not be established under our watch - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu also said parliament will need to regulate its functions among others to ensure it does not engage in irresponsible acts.

“So it is the kind of defeatist for me, for the Ministry of Finance to want to establish this bank without recourse to Parliament. But, will they come for Parliament to provide funding for it? What will be the basis for parliament approving money for such a bank?,” Iddrisu argued.

He added that the minority is actually not in support of the concept of a new development bank and that parliament will not accept any public resources dedicated to that bank until it is supported by legislation.

He made these comments after it became public knowledge that the government has decided it will not seek parliamentary approval but will rather use the Registrar General’s Department for the necessary approval.

