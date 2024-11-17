West Ham United legend Nigel Reo-Coker has accused the Ghana Football Association of the Black Stars' AFCON failure

The former African champions will not participate in the tournament in Morocco next year after failing to win a game in five matches

The Black Stars will round up their qualifiers with a game against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday

Former West Ham United and England midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has described Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as an absolute embarrassment.

For the first time in 20 years, the four-time African champions will not participate in the flagship continental championship after failing to win a game in Group F of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars' AFCON fate was sealed after an uninspiring 1-1 draw in Luanda in the penultimate game of the group.

Former England midfielder reacts to Ghana's failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

Reacting to the news, Reo-Coker blamed the country's FA for a lack of direction leading to a huge slum in football in the West African nation.

"There has to be a clearing of the house process for me," stated Reo-Coker on CBS Golazo. "It is inexcusable; this is Ghana; they have produced some of the top talents we have seen. Talk about Michael Essien, now Kudus, like there is so much talent there and for them not to qualify, it an absolute embarrassment," he added.

"Lack of direction, shortcomings from Ghana... but for Ghana, for me that is an embarrassment because they are a powerhouse nation in Africa."

Four players pull out of the Niger game

Following the team's failure to secure a place at the tournament in Morocco next year, four players including captain Jordan Ayew have withdrawn from the squad for the game against Niger on Monday.

According to the Ghana FA's official website, the players, including Fatawu Issahaku, Gideon Mensah, and Alidu Seidu, picked up injuries.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has invited Jerry Afriyie of the Ghana U20 team, Medeama's Kamaradini Mamudu and Heart of Lions' Ebenezer Abban as replacements.

Afriyie replaces Ayew in Ghana's squad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Jerry Afriyie has been handed an invite to the national team alongside two other home-based players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

The Ghana U20 star, Afriyie, Ebenezer Abban and Kamaradini Mamudu were called up following the withdrawal of four players from the team that faced Angola last Friday.

Captain Jordan Ayew, Stade Rennnais' Alidu Seidu, Leicester City's Fatawu Issahaku and Gideon Mensah have all been ruled out of the Niger game due to injuries.

