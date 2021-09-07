A long-distance truck driver set tongues wagging on social media after he shared snaps of the dinner he cooked himself

One long-distance truck driver is a hit on social media, courtesy of his not-so palatable cooking abilities.

The haulier, whose handle on Twitter is @mbukeni2, recently took to social media to share images of the hot meal he whipped himself up inside the mega vehicle on one of his lengthy travels.

Social media was soon doing a double-take, thoroughly examining the images and trying to make sense of the scenes playing out.

On closer inspection, it appears the impromptu cook put together a meal of boiled mince with carrots and green beans on a bed of rice.

The tweet was captioned:

"Yonke into ngyazenzela umsebenzi ngizibambele nebhodwe ngyazishayela."

The direct English translation to the tweet is: I do everything myself, I have a job, and I even do my own cooking.

While Saffas deliberately and intently zoned in on truck drivers' well-documented long-trip shenanigans, others decidedly went in on the uninspiring cook's plate of food.

The tweet garnered more than 3 600 likes, nearly 400 retweets and attracted almost 200 comments.

Social media serves some hilarious reactions to plate of food

YEN.com.gh jumped into the comments to dig out some of the most mouth-watering reactions to the post.

@FreakySeehle advised:

"Don’t boil the mince, just fry it then add your soup ngoba hai nooo!"

@ngcebo_mdletshe noted:

"Recipe yase truck stop ke le."

@mczuks wrote:

"This is sad, and one day it will stop where the truck driver will get enough rest and be able to eat cooked meals [at] a proper truck stop."

@Paul_Mohlakoana added:

"What's on the menu."

@___happyM cautioned:

"Please don't forget to switch off the gas stove, please."

Man shares pic of his cooking, social media thinks it looks like garbage

In related news, it was previously reported that a local man is definitely offending lots of South Africans after posting a pic of the mogodu he prepared.

The Twitter user, however, seems to feel nothing but proud after all his hard work in the kitchen.

Heading to the social media streets, @Maps_Welsh couldn't help sharing a snap of what he cooked up the other day:

"Mogodu Monday went well yesterday," he captioned the self-assured post.

Unfortunately, the young man's dish did not look all that appetizing. Many social media users compared the food to the dirty sewage water and the rubbish piles that often litter the busy metros of many.

