Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy visited the Togo residence of Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, a Togolese former professional footballer

As part of his trip to Lome, Togo, Stonebwoy had the chance to preview his upcoming song, Dulegba, for the retired striker

Many social media users urged him to release the song as soon as possible, and they enjoyed the snippet he shared in the video

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy had the opportunity to preview his yet-to-be-released song with Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, a Togolese former professional footballer, as part of his trip to Lome, Togo.

Stonebwoy previews his upcoming song with Emmanuel Adebayor at his Togo mansion. Image Credit: @stonewboy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy previews new song

Stonebwoy took to his social media pages to share an exciting video of him previewing his upcoming song, Dulegba.

In the video, he highlighted the fact that the retired Togolese footballer was the first to hear the song prior to its release, and the listening session took place at Adebayor's Togo mansion.

Adebayor, while listening to the song, had a smile all over his face, and when Stonebwoy sang specific lines of the song which resonated with him, he laughed out loud.

In the video, the retired striker hinted that the song should be released as soon as possible, as his actions portrayed someone who loved the sweet tune.

In the caption of the video, Stonebwoy highlighted the words of Adebayor. However, he asked his millions of followers whether the song should be released tomorrow on April 25, 2025.

"This Must Drop Tomorrow? Says The General. @E_Adebayor x @stonebwoy 🌊 🐆🇬🇭🇹🇬#fire #bhimnation #Dulegba."

Emmanuel Adebayor, in reacting to the video Stonebwoy posted on his social media page, used his official Instagram account, e_adebayor, and in the comment section, he noted that the song would trend for years to come.

"This one will trend for years 🔥."

Reactions to Stonebwoy's song

Many people in the comment section noted that the song, Dulegba was a hit. Below are the reactions of music lovers:

abdallahnima said:

"Bless His Imperial Majesty 🔥🔥."

djsskes said:

"DULEGBA! HIT 4 REAL 💯🔥."

@odbrowser said:

"I would be more happy if you put it on the next album because it's more of amapiano but anything goes."

@BRYSONHELSON said:

"I wish everybody in the comment section understand ewe😂🔥,"

@symkhad said:

"Baba don’t just drop it ooh drop it and give proper promotion pls @stonebwoy."

Stonebwoy and Adebayor in Togo

Stonebwoy at Emmanuel Adebayor's Togo residence. Image Credit: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Ayisha Modi blasts Stonebwoy in video

YEN.com.gh reported that DJ and media personality Ayisha Modi stirred fresh controversy with new claims about her former associate, dancehall musician Stonebwoy, as tensions between her and the BHIM Nation camp continued to rise.

In a recently circulated video, she alleged that Stonebwoy had shown ingratitude to former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, who, she claimed, covered the full cost of a surgical procedure on the musician’s broken leg.

Ayisha also revisited a personal incident involving Stonebwoy's brother, accusing him of disrespecting her three years ago. According to her, the alleged slight came despite her financial support for his knee treatment at the time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh