Ghana Footballer of the Year 2025: Top 5 Contenders for the Prestigious Crown

The race for Ghana’s 2025 Footballer of the Year is heating up, with five standout names emerging as top contenders.

This year’s potential shortlist includes players who have dazzled in Europe, played crucial roles for the national team, and displayed resilience in the face of injury and form dips.

The Top 5 contenders for 2025 Ghana Footballer of the Year by Ghana Football Awards featured against Chad in a World Cup 2026 qualifier on March 21, 2025.

With domestic and international performances weighing heavily in the decision, here’s a deep dive into the frontrunners vying for Ghana’s top football honour organized by Ghana Football Awards.

1. Thomas Partey – Arsenal FC

After a series of injury-hit campaigns, Thomas Partey is back in the spotlight, and arguably at his very best.

The Arsenal midfielder has been instrumental in his club’s historic UEFA Champions League run, guiding the Gunners to their first semi-final appearance in over a decade.

Ghana Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace on April 23, 2025.

His commanding performances against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, particularly in both legs, reminded the world of his quality on the biggest stages.

For Ghana, Partey has also shone brightly in 2025. He scored twice — both headers — in the Black Stars’ 3-0 win over Madagascar during the World Cup qualifiers on March 24, further solidifying his role as a leader in the squad.

With his blend of defensive grit, tactical intelligence, and timely goals, Partey is not only a strong contender but possibly the frontrunner for this year’s award.

2. Antoine Semenyo – AFC Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo has taken his game to new heights in the 2024/25 season. The Bournemouth forward has been a standout figure for the Cherries, recording 10 goals across 37 appearances in all competitions.

What makes Semenyo’s campaign even more impressive is that he has been a consistent threat in one of the toughest leagues in the world, the English Premier League.

He has improved technically, added more variety to his attacking play, and has been crucial in helping Bournemouth avoid relegation.

At the international level, Semenyo chipped in with a goal during Ghana’s World Cup qualifying games in 2025 against Chad, maintaining his place as a reliable option in the national setup.

His upward trajectory and breakthrough campaign make him a worthy inclusion in this year's shortlist.

3. Ernest Nuamah – Olympique Lyonnais

Few young Ghanaian talents have exploded onto the European scene with as much impact as Ernest Appiah Nuamah.

The Lyon winger dazzled in Ligue 1 this season with impressive stats, contributing six goals and two assists in 33 matches before an unfortunate injury on April 10 ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Despite the early end to his season, Nuamah’s performances were enough to establish him as one of Ghana’s brightest prospects.

While the injury may hurt his chances slightly, Nuamah’s overall impact, especially in the first half of the season, ensures his name remains firmly in contention for this year’s award.

4. Inaki Williams – Athletic Bilbao

Consistency and durability are Inaki Williams’ trademarks, and 2025 has been no different.

The Athletic Bilbao forward has featured in 44 games for his club this season, scoring 10 goals and helping his team reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Inaki has also brought that form into the national team, scoring once in two appearances this year.

If Bilbao go all the way in Europe, Williams’ stock will rise even further, boosting his chances of clinching the Ghana Footballer of the Year title.

5. Mohammed Kudus – West Ham United

Last year’s winner, Mohammed Kudus, hasn’t enjoyed the same highs in the 2024/25 season.

The West Ham midfielder has registered just three goals and three assists in 30 Premier League appearances, a noticeable drop from the form that won him the 2024 award.

That said, Kudus remains a player with immense influence when on form, capable of turning games on their head with a moment of magic.

He’ll need a strong finish to the season or perhaps a standout moment with the Black Stars to keep himself in the race for back-to-back titles.

Who will win 2025 Ghana Footballer of the Year?

The 2025 edition of the Ghana Football Awards is likely to presents a diverse mix of experience, breakout potential, and resilience.

Partey’s renaissance and Champions League form give him a strong edge, but Semenyo’s consistency and Inaki’s European run cannot be ignored.

