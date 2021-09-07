Anietie Akpan is a man who is making an honest living for himself as a dry cleaner against all odds

Anietie lost his sight in 2005 and has been without the use of his eyes ever since, with some physicians telling him it is a spiritual problem

The man has been dry cleaning clothes for the past 20 years, serving a growing clientele who trust his works

For his determination to work instead of resorting to begging, a physically challenged man has become an inspiration to many.

Anietie Akpan is a blind man who makes his money dry cleaning clothes for his customers.

He has been without the use of his eyes since 2005 Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Pidgin

The Lagos -based businessman had acquired the skill before he lost the use of his eyes.

Some people take advantage of his blindness

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Anietie lamented that people dupe him due to his blindness.

He stated that new customers usually doubt his ability but get convinced after seeing their clothes washed, ironed and packaged as agreed.

Akpan lost his sight in 2005

Akpan said that he lost his sight in 2005 and has visited physicians to no success.

The man who has been in the dry cleaning business for the past 20 years said some physicians say his sight problem is spiritual.

Akpan runs his business smoothly with assistance from his staff.

Many react

Princess Cleo commented:

"Recently I am having a muscle discomfort, it's not easy walking with pains and fear.. God thank you for saving each and everyone for dos who wake up with no issue of d body, you need to always thank GOD.... God bless ur hustle sir "

Cynthia Adepoju wrote:

"Person wen see this kind person and still get mind to cheat am no be curse the person place on him or her sef. You no get mind to help him but you get mind to cheat am that is wickedness in the highest other. My God bless your hustle."

Newton Eriata stated:

"People can be mean sometimes....you see a blind man doing this kind of work trying to survive you still dey price the work wey he do dey short pay am....if u dont have money to wash or if u think it's easy why dont u do it yourself...laundry business is very hard...washing and ironing of your dirty clothes it's not easy...respect people who render those services for you and pay them well.."

Nkechi Charity reacted:

"This is God in your situation sir. He uses the weak things of this world to confound the strong and the foolish things to shame the wise 1Cor 1:27. If he has brought you this far, he is much able to enlarge your coast. Kudos."

