A young boy who had gone viral for building an ATM machine with cartons has stated that he wants to be an engineer in the future

According to 10-year-old Chiagozie Chika, being an engineer will enable him to produce automobiles that will function properly

Chiagozie since his viral invention said people usually encourage him with money which his mum uses in buying foodstuffs

A young talented boy has expressed his desire to become an engineer in the future so he can produce things that work

10-year-old Chiagozie Chika became an internet sensation after he demonstrated the use of an ATM machine he made with cartons in a video that blew across social media platforms.

Young Chigozie aspires to be an engineer in the future Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Pidgin

He has also created power bike with cartons

In a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, Chiagozie said with the inspiration he got in creating the carton ATM machine, he has also made a power bike.

The talented lad while showcasing the use of the ATM machine again stated that he makes N1k per day.

He added that his mum uses the money in purchasing foodstuffs.

What inspired his carton ATM machine

The 10-year-old said he was passing by an ATM stand one day and saw how people queued to use it.

He picked inspiration from that scene and used cartons, motor rollers, gums and other local items in making his own ATM machine.

Netizens hail the talented boy

Vera Ifih reacted:

"Ur boldness already show how tomorrow will be, more wisdom and understanding to create more my dear, more greater grace to meet ur helpers IJN Amen.. nothing will limit you ahead ahead we move."

Isaac Segun said:

"Ds is a boy that Nigerian government were supposed too develop his talents wit money, but all there know is giving bandit money too be killing inorcent solus, boy no matter what God will send an helper to achev ur ham and ur dream come true IJN."

Akan Udom wrote:

"So sad you found yourself in a country like Nigeria, where they ignore raw talent. The worst of all is that buhari is your president at the moment. Don't worry someday your talent would be spotted and you will become a great engineer."

David Awa remarked:

"They will not see this talented boy now.but pls if you're there you know You can help this boy please do. I'm taking to all of you that will carry millions of naira to go and give somebody who have the money already during his or her birthday or house party..God will bless you the more when you pick someone like this and give him hope."

