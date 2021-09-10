A businessman Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah gifted a young lady on the road a cheque of N500k (GHc 7,334) for her calmness

The businessman was said to be returning from work when a car in his convoy splashed water on the lady

He was stunned that she didn't budge or react and this moved him to show kindness to the fashion designer lady

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady got richer in thousands following her calmness in the face of a road mishap.

Sharing the incident on his Facebook page, businessman Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah stated that he was returning from work when a car in his convoy splashed water on the lady who was walking past.

The lady's calmness caught the man's attention Photo Credit: Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah

Source: UGC

She didn't curse or scream

Marksman said to his surprise, the lady didn't scream or curse at the car but instead cleaned herself up and continued her journey.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

This act caught his attention and he ordered the convoy to stop as he apologized to the lady.

The businessman then gifted her a cheque of N500k after learning that she does fashion designing for a living.

He stated that the lady's calmness was too profound to be ignored.

Social media reacts

Mary Jane Chidinma Ikem wrote:

"See how her destiny helper located her.

"May our destiny helpers locate us at the right time in Jesus name, Amen!

"Thank you Redking, you are a great man with a difference."

Felix Ifeanyi Abacha Nwosu said:

"Pls when are u passing near Isolo Lagos? I need all ur cars to drench me with splashes of dirty water.. I swear, I won't say pim... God, u know what 500k go do for me now in this country condition? That gal get special grace..."

Ekeh Amaka remarked:

"Chai! You're good man, you're doing so much for humanity... May posterity be kind to you.

"On a lighter note; to think people have been splashing me water for free without even sorry hahaha "

Ellen Phil commented:

"The Red King himself.

"The way you see and live your life is worthy of emulation.

"I love how you impact lives positively.

"May God to bless you more for all you do for humanity."

Man gives cash to woman who begs on road with her kids

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a kind man had stunned a woman who begs on the road with her kids cash.

The man BI Phakathi, in a video he shared on his Facebook page, approached the woman and engaged in a brief conversation with her.

Upon understanding her plight, he gave the woman and each of the kids wads of cash. He also gave the woman foodstuffs and told her never to beg with the kids as they were too young for it.

As is his usual fashion, the man refused to show his face in the video except for his hand that showed when he handed the woman the foodstuffs and his voice that can be heard in the background.

Source: Yen Ghana