Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says it will be disastrous should Ghana not qualify from Group G

The Black Stars slipped to second place after the 1-0 loss to South Africa on Monday

Ghana has to finish top of the Group to reach the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has said it will be disastrous if the Black Stars fail to finish top of Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana dropped to second place after a 1-0 defeat to South Africa, who go top after two round of games in the Group. Ethiopia and Zimbabwe follow in third and four position.

In an interview with Ahomka FM, monitored by YEN.com.gh, Agyemang Badu who now plies his trade in China revealed that the Black Stars has enough quality to qualify from Group G.

It will be a disaster if we don't qualify from our group - Former Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu.

Source: Twitter

"It will be a disaster if we don't qualify from our group because none of the countries can be compared to Ghana in terms of individual players, so we don't have any option than to qualify," he told Ahomka FM.

Meanwhile, there is pressure on Ghana coach C.K Akonnor, as fans of the Black Stars want his head following the poor performance of the team.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu believes the chemistry that should exist between the coach and his assistants is missing.

"We can blame CK Akonnor but his assistants are also to be blamed and they should be helping him. There's a certain chemistry between Hearts coach and his assistant," added the former Udinese player.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup winner announced his retirement from international football early this year after over three years of being out of the team.

Despite retiring at age 30, Agyemang Badu has enormous experience playing in both AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

"The current Black Stars players should up their game a bit and they should know the difference between national team and club. For qualifiers, you might go and play on a bad pitch and u need to adjust yourself," concluded Agyemang Badu.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Emmanuel Agyemang is reported to have joined Chinese side top flight side Qingdao FC.

The former Black Stars midfielder has been without a club since his stint with Italian club Hellas Verona ended after he terminated his contract and retired.

However, Ghanasoccernet reports that the 30-year old has officially signed a deal with Chinese Super League side Qingdao FC.

