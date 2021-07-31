Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has joined Chinese club Qingdao FC

The midfielder announced his retirement in January 2021

Agyemang-Badu has signed a one-year deal with the Chinese club

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Emmanuel Agyemang is reported to have joined Chinese side top flight side Qingdao FC.

The former Black Stars midfielder has been without a club since his stint with Italian club Hellas Verona ended after he terminated his contract and retired.

Howerver, Ghanasoccernet reports that the 30-year old has officially signed a deal with Chinese Super League side Qingdao FC.

Agyemang-Badu makes a return to football by signing with Chinese Super League club. Source: Facebook/newsfoot24

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It is reported that the midfielder has signed a one-year deal with the Chinese side after a mandatory medical test on Friday, 30 July.

Badu’s time with Hellas Verona was not without issues as he was diagnosed with blood clots in his lung.

Badu was part of the Black Satellites squad that won the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup held in Egypt.

He was also a regular feature for the senior men’s national football team, the Black Stars, scoring 11 goals in 78 caps.

Agyemang Badu capped 76 times for the senior national team of Ghana, scoring eleven goals in the process.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian left-back, Lumor Agbenyenu, has sealed a move to Greek club Aris Thessaloniki from Portuguese side, Sporting CP, Africa Foot United reports.

The 24-year old Lumour is said to have signed a two year deal with Aris Thessaloniki. It is reported that he and Sporting had a mutual agreement to part ways.

Lumor has had a difficult spell in Portugal, having failed to break into the first team. He only played eight times for the green and whites.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen