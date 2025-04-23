Bukom Banku has gained significant traction after videos from his recent vacation with Akorkor Martha emerged

The viral couple were spotted in Kwahu enjoying this year's Easter holidays

Scores of fans were impressed by Bukom Banku's affection for his wife and the constant efforts to showcase his commitment to her

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Retired Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku, aka Braimah Kamoko, recently took his wife, Akorkor Martha, out on a multi-day vacation.

Bukom Banku and his wife enjoy their vacation in Kwahu. Photo source: @OfficialBukomBanku

Source: TikTok

The viral sensation appeared to have taken his wife to Kwahu to experience this year's Easter celebrations.

The city in the saw an influx of thrill-seekers trooping in to enjoy the cool weather and participate in activities like paragliding and hiking.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the retired boxer announced his arrival in Kwahu with a song serenading his beautiful wife.

Bukom Banku later shared his moments dancing and dining with his wife as they enjoyed their vacation.

On their vacation, Bukom Banku ran into several top personalities, including Ghana's new Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

He was also spotted with the diminutive viral sensation Small Pin, known for his roles in many Kumawood skits.

Bukom Banku retired from boxing in 2023. He fought in 30 bouts, out of which he won 29, with 21 being technical knockouts.

Despite retiring from boxing, Bukom Banku has kept his name alive with his hilarious online content.

His beautiful wife, Akorkor Martha, was often shy to feature in her husband's skits. However, many fans admire the couple and praise them, especially for not living a fake life for social media influence.

Videos of Bukom Banku and Akorkor Martha's vacation are below.

Bukom Banku and his wife's moments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Bukom Banku and his wife's moments in Kwahu.

Tetteh Adjei said:

Nuumo oo Nuumo enjoy yourself with your lovely wife to the fullest. Appreciate. Say Banku3 eba 👌👌👌👍👍👍

Grace Hutchful124 wrote:

I just love how you treat your woman 🥰🥰

opaatevez8 remarked:

God bless u for treating ur wife this way awww,am very proud of u man😘😘😘keep it up bro 🤝

Lady Irys shared:

I respect him for the love he shows to his woman.. he's a real man

Luckylipps remarked:

Akuorkor is always shy ✌I like her behaviour 🥰❤

Sister _Salo 🩸 commented:

I just love Bukombanku’s wife because she is very humble

Crystal Serwaa💕 noted:

Awww Martha is such a lady 😍💕

JUJU QUEEN 👸 added:

you are the only man I saw in this Ghana show your wife no matter what happened to her you don't care God bless you to put smile in her face always

Bukom Banku flaunts his lovely wife

YEN.com.gh also reported that the retired Ghanaian professional boxer delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming video of his wife on TikTok.

In a viral video, Bukom Banku's wife appeared slightly shy, turning her face away from the camera while elegantly dressed in a pink outfit.

Many users admired Akorkor Martha's natural beauty, while others suggested a skincare brand should sponsor her a pampering session.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh