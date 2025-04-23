Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, paid tribute, praising the Pope's interfaith work.

The late Pope Francis, who is the head of the Catholic Church, reportedly died aged 88 at the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta

The Vatican confirmed a state funeral will be held on April 26 in St. Peter’s Square before burial at the Basilica of St. Mary Major

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Religious leaders from across the world, including Ghana, are mourning the passing of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City, Rome.

Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has expressed his condolences to the Catholic community in Ghana and Christians around the world over the death of the revered religious leader.

Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, eulogises Pope Francis following his passing. Photo credit: Office of the National Chief Imam of Ghana - ONCI/Facebook & Getty Images.

Source: UGC

In a statement issued by the Office of the National Chief Imam of Ghana (ONCI), the Ghanaian Islamic cleric praised the late Pope Francis for promoting peace and interfaith relations across the globe.

The statement, signed by the Executive Secretary of the ONCI, Alhaji Awaisu Salisu Bio, also wished the late Pope a peaceful rest as he transitions into eternal glory.

"Our hearts are broken by the death of a man who helped and cemented interfaith relations and promoted religious tolerance around the world. We wish him well in his eternal journey to his Maker and Lord of Creation," a portion of the statement read.

Below is the ONCI's statement:

When Did Pope Francis Die?

Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

This devastating news was confirmed by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, who announced the demise of the Catholic Church leader from the Casa Santa Marta in a short press release.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God," Cardinal Kevin Farrell's statement read.

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, dies at age 88. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to another statement from the Vatican, Pope Francis died of a stroke that put him into a coma and led to heart failure.

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the Vatican further announced that Pope Francis' funeral mass will take place on Saturday, April 26, at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square.

After the funeral mass, the Pope’s coffin will be taken to St. Peter’s Basilica and then to the Basilica of St. Mary Major for burial, in line with his personal wishes, where he requested not to be buried at the Vatican grottoes.

Photos of Pope Francis Lying in State

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vatican had released photos of Pope Francis lying in an open coffin and shared details about his funeral rites.

The images released by the Vatican stirred emotions on social media among mourners across the globe.

Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell performed the rites for the placement of the late Pope Francis' body in the coffin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh