Ghanaian winger Nana Ampomah age, football statistics, salary, latest updates

Africa has a wide variety of upcoming footballers. However, not many young footballers have had the opportunity to play in the world's top leagues. Nana Ampomah is one of the fortunate footballers who has made a name for himself in Europe. He is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Fortuna Düsseldor in Germany. However, he is currently on loan to Royal Antwerp in the Belgian league.
Football is a highly regarded sport in Africa. Fans from all over the continent are devoted to the game. However, despite their enthusiasm for the game, many aspiring footballers face numerous obstacles before breaking through. Find out the journey of one such footballer and his career in Europe's elite leagues.
Nana Ampomah's profile summary
- Full name: Nana Opoku Ampomah
- Nickname: Tudopassa
- Date of birth: January 2, 1996
- Age: 25 years as of 2021
- Place of birth: Berekum, Ghana
- Nationality: Ghanaian
- Profession: Footballer
- Position: Attacker
- Sexuality: Male
- Current residence: Antwerp
- Ethnicity: African
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Height: 1.75 m
- Weight: 68 kg
- Body Build: Fit
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Black
- Marital status: Unknown
- Education: Presbyterian Senior High School
- Net worth: $1.5 million
Early life
Nana Opoku Ampomah was born in Berekum, Ghana on January 2, 1996. He is 25 years old, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. Apart from attending Presbyterian Senior High School in Tema, not much is known about his early school life.
Career
Nana started playing football in high school. His professional career began in Ghana, where he played for several local teams. Nana had previously played for Prisco Minis, Santos Academy, and Bravo Bravo
Club career
In early 2016, he relocated to Belgium, where he joined KV Malines. That same year, he moved to another Belgian side Waasland-Beveren, where he made 88 appearances. During his time at the club, the talented winger scored 19 goals and assisted on 11 others.
In 2018, he had his best season, scoring eight goals and assisting seven others in 30 league games.
His outstanding performance drew the attention of other clubs, and he signed a three-year contract with German club Fortuna.
International career
On November 12, 2017, the talented winger made his senior debut for Ghana against Egypt. Since then, he has earned four senior caps for the Black Stars, including two international friendlies, one African qualification match, and one World Cup qualification match.
SoFIFA ratings
SoFIFA is a website where football fans from all over the world converge to talk about everything football. According to the site, Nana Ampomah's SoFifa overall ratings are 69 out of 100. On the other hand, his potential rating is 72.
How much is Nana Ampomah's salary?
According to Capology, the Ghanaian winger receives a salary of € 390,000 annually. His market value is estimated to be €1.00 million, which is a downturn from his previous market valuation of €2.50 million.
Nana Ampomah's latest updates
According to the club's sporting director, the Ghana winger will not return to Fortuna Dusseldorf at the end of the season.
He will not return to us
Also, Düsseldorf's sports director Uwe Klein told the Rheinische Post,
And he is not scheduled for the coming season.
Nana Ampomah left the club under difficult circumstances after forcing a move last summer by failing to show up for training. The pacy winger joined the then-Bundesliga side in 2019 from Waasland Beveren but struggled to make the first team as Fortuna Dusseldorf got relegated.
Ampomah has made 13 appearances for Royal Antwerp in the Belgium Super Lig this season, and it appears that the Belgians will offer him a permanent contract.
Social media presence
He is active on Instagram, where he regularly posts. Nana Ampomah's Instagram account has a large following, demonstrating the footballer's popularity among fans.
Nana Ampomah is a well-known Ghanaian footballer. Even though he hasn't reached his full potential, the 25-year-old star's future looks promising. The talented winger has demonstrated his versatility by playing multiple roles for his side Royal Antwerp this season.
