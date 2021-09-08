Ghanaian winger Nana Ampomah age, football statistics, salary, latest updates

Africa has a wide variety of upcoming footballers. However, not many young footballers have had the opportunity to play in the world's top leagues. Nana Ampomah is one of the fortunate footballers who has made a name for himself in Europe. He is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Fortuna Düsseldor in Germany. However, he is currently on loan to Royal Antwerp in the Belgian league.

Nana Ampomah looks on during the Bundesliga match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Merkur Spiel-Arena on February 15, 2020 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo: Mario Hommes

Source: Getty Images

Football is a highly regarded sport in Africa. Fans from all over the continent are devoted to the game. However, despite their enthusiasm for the game, many aspiring footballers face numerous obstacles before breaking through. Find out the journey of one such footballer and his career in Europe's elite leagues.

Nana Ampomah's profile summary

Full name: Nana Opoku Ampomah

Nana Opoku Ampomah Nickname : Tudopassa

: Tudopassa Date of birth: January 2, 1996

January 2, 1996 Age: 25 years as of 2021

25 years as of 2021 Place of birth: Berekum, Ghana

Berekum, Ghana Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Profession: Footballer

Footballer Position: Attacker

Attacker Sexuality: Male

Male Current residence: Antwerp

Antwerp Ethnicity: African

African Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Weight: 68 kg

68 kg Body Build: Fit

Fit Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Marital status: Unknown

Unknown Education: Presbyterian Senior High School

Presbyterian Senior High School Net worth: $1.5 million

Early life

Nana Opoku Ampomah was born in Berekum, Ghana on January 2, 1996. He is 25 years old, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. Apart from attending Presbyterian Senior High School in Tema, not much is known about his early school life.

Career

Nana started playing football in high school. His professional career began in Ghana, where he played for several local teams. Nana had previously played for Prisco Minis, Santos Academy, and Bravo Bravo

A Japanese player controls the ball under pressure of Nana Ampomah of Ghana during an international friendly match at Nissan Stadium on May 30, 2018, in Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Etsuo Hara

Source: Getty Images

Club career

In early 2016, he relocated to Belgium, where he joined KV Malines. That same year, he moved to another Belgian side Waasland-Beveren, where he made 88 appearances. During his time at the club, the talented winger scored 19 goals and assisted on 11 others.

In 2018, he had his best season, scoring eight goals and assisting seven others in 30 league games.

His outstanding performance drew the attention of other clubs, and he signed a three-year contract with German club Fortuna.

International career

On November 12, 2017, the talented winger made his senior debut for Ghana against Egypt. Since then, he has earned four senior caps for the Black Stars, including two international friendlies, one African qualification match, and one World Cup qualification match.

SoFIFA ratings

SoFIFA is a website where football fans from all over the world converge to talk about everything football. According to the site, Nana Ampomah's SoFifa overall ratings are 69 out of 100. On the other hand, his potential rating is 72.

How much is Nana Ampomah's salary?

According to Capology, the Ghanaian winger receives a salary of € 390,000 annually. His market value is estimated to be €1.00 million, which is a downturn from his previous market valuation of €2.50 million.

Nana Ampomah's latest updates

Nana Ampomah of Royal Antwerp FC during the Belgium Pro League match between Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp FC at Jan Breydelstadion on May 16, 2021 in Brugge, Belgium. Photo: Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

According to the club's sporting director, the Ghana winger will not return to Fortuna Dusseldorf at the end of the season.

He will not return to us

Also, Düsseldorf's sports director Uwe Klein told the Rheinische Post,

And he is not scheduled for the coming season.

Nana Ampomah left the club under difficult circumstances after forcing a move last summer by failing to show up for training. The pacy winger joined the then-Bundesliga side in 2019 from Waasland Beveren but struggled to make the first team as Fortuna Dusseldorf got relegated.

Ampomah has made 13 appearances for Royal Antwerp in the Belgium Super Lig this season, and it appears that the Belgians will offer him a permanent contract.

Social media presence

He is active on Instagram, where he regularly posts. Nana Ampomah's Instagram account has a large following, demonstrating the footballer's popularity among fans.

Nana Ampomah is a well-known Ghanaian footballer. Even though he hasn't reached his full potential, the 25-year-old star's future looks promising. The talented winger has demonstrated his versatility by playing multiple roles for his side Royal Antwerp this season.

