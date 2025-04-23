Paa George made a rare public appearance to receive a major honour as part of the ongoing Ashanti Festival celebrations

A delegation led by Bill Asamoah presented the veteran actor with a citation on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene

The video of Paa George receiving the big honour garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Veteran Kumawood actor George Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Paa George, made a rare public appearance to receive a major honour from the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, as part of the ongoing Ashanti Festival celebrations.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kumawood movie stars Bill Asamoah and Kwadwo Asare Bediako, along with content creator Shiny Creations and other associates, visited the residence of the veteran movie actor.

Paa George beamed with excitement as he welcomed the personalities and shared a heartwarming hug with Bill Asamoah, whom he commended for regularly providing financial assistance to him.

The delegation led by Bill Asamoah presented the veteran actor with a citation on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, in recognition of his immense contribution to the growth of the Ghanaian film industry over the last few decades.

Paa George expressed appreciation and gratitude to Dr Amoakohene and the delegation for honouring him for his exploits in the film industry.

Notable actors like Naana Hayford, Grace Omaboe, and Kwaku Twumasi were also among other actors who received citations.

The presentation of the citation to Paa George and other veteran actors was part of an initiative introduced by the Ashanti Regional Minister to acknowledge their works. Most of the actors have been neglected or face struggles after leaving the Ghanaian movie industry years ago.

The honouring of the veteran actors was also one of the activities that took place as part of the Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest) event, which began on Saturday, April 12, 2025, and would conclude on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Paa George's movie acting career in Ghana

Paa George started his acting career in 1963 and regularly featured in the popular drama show Concert Party with Agya Ntow, Apatsi, Bob Vans, Lord Bob Cole, and Appiah Agyekum. He was a member of the Ebibiman drama group.

He further gained mainstream prominence in the Ghanaian movie industry in the 2000s after starring in countless movies alongside other veteran movie stars like Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Nana Ama McBrown, Kyeiwaa, Michael Afranie, Bill Asamoah, and others.

The actor, who once claimed to have fathered over 20 children with eight different women, was later less present in the local movies after the emergence of young stars like Kwaku Manu and Lil Win.

In past interviews, Paa George shared that he was facing financial struggles and that President John Dramani Mahama had helped some struggling veteran actors and the wives of some deceased actors. He also commended the president for taking good care of him financially.

Reactions to Paa George's public appearance

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

rashbaako said:

"Please, Minister, do something for him. His environment is not good at all."

Elisa Wilson commented:

"Glory be to the almighty God 🙌🙏. May the Lord continue to bless him more 🙏🙏... AMEN OOO 🙏."

Missy wrote:

"The joy is coming to Kumawood ✌️🥰🙏."

Nana Yaw Mensah Javess said:

"Sorry ooo, is that where he lives?"

Grace Nortey receives a big honour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Grace Nortey was honoured for her contribution to the movie industry during the 2025 Ashanti Festival celebrations.

A delegation visited the veteran actress and gave a citation on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Ghanaians thronged to social media to celebrate Grace Nortey for her remarkable achievements in the movie industry.

