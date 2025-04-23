Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana has responded after his adopted son Chidi Nweke's controversial TikTok video went viral

The Cubana Group CEO shared memorable family pictures taken at his 50th birthday celebration and wrote a lighthearted statement in the caption

Many Nigerian celebrities and concerned netizens thronged to the comment section to share their views

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigerian businessman and billionaire, Obinna "Obi" Iyiegbu, well known as Obi Cubana, has spoken after his adopted son, Chidi Nweke, made a video bragging about being next in line for his wealth.

Obi Cubana speaks after his adopted son, Chidi Nweke, bragged about being his next of kin. Image Credit: @chicij7/TikTok and @obicubuna/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana reacts to Chidi's video

In the video, Chidi participated in the viral TikTok trend where a particular sound is used, and people caption the video with one thing they could brag about that weighs on their shoulders.

For Chidi, he bragged about being the next of kin for Obi Cubana's wealth as he raised his shoulders and made hand gestures in the video.

The wealthy Nigerian businessman took to his official Instagram page to react after Chidi's video put social media into a pandemonium.

On Instagram, Obi Cubana shared memorable family pictures of himself, his ever-gorgeous wife, Ebele Iyiegbu, his four biological sons and his adopted child, Chidi. The picture was taken at his 50th birthday celebrations.

In the post's caption, the chairman of the Cubana Group calmed the online storm with his powerful words. He noted that they vibe, bond, have fun, and talk as a family.

He made a lighthearted statement saying that at the end of it all, all his children, including himself, were next of kin and ended his message with a red dress woman dancing emoji and the laughing out loud emoji.

The Nigerian billionaire, using hashtags, implied that it was a family business and the matter had been sorted.

"We Vaib, we bond, we cruise, they talk! Las las, all of us na next-of-kins! Ngwanu, anyi apuo!💃🏾🤣#familybusiness #okpataozueora1."

Obi Cubana and his family

Chidi's viral video

Reactions to Obi Cubana's words

Below are the reactions of social media users to Obi Cubana's remarks concerning his adopted son Chidi's controversial TikTok video:

chidij7 said:

"Best of kins🤞🏾❤️."

pauloo2104 said:

"@obi_cubana man of class!!! Man of peace ✌️🏾."

chiomagoodhair said:

"Case Closed!! 🔥🔥🔥."

veekee_james said:

"Period! 🔥."

lush_eby said:

"@obi_cubana them still dey correct you say na VIBE not VAIB! 😂😂😂."

tailugbe said:

"Me self join next of kin😍🤣😆😁😄😄😀😝 aka TAIFIRSTCLASS 😁😁😁😁."

dtwalx said:

"Everybody na next of kin😂."

prettymikeoflagos said:

"Ceo na only 50th birthday u do ooh, we still going to do 100th birthday, make all next of kin rest first… time still plenty 😂."

Obi Cubana and his beautiful family, including his adopted son, Chidi. Image Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko pens romantic poem to Regina Daniels

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, marked six years of marriage in March 2025.

To celebrate the special occasion, Ned Nwoko turned into a poet, posting a heartfelt love poem on his Instagram page and dedicating it to his dear wife. In the poem, he playfully joked that Regina still could not resist him.

The anniversary message quickly went viral, sparking buzz across social media platforms since it came amid news of the Nigerian billionaire getting another wife.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh