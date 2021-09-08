The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, who doubles as the majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is known for being a very private person.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency has managed to keep his family life very private despite having such a beautiful wife he can easily show off.

YEN.com.gh has sighted some beautiful photos of Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Mrs. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the founder of the Sompahemaa foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation that focuses on providing health relief services and items to under-privileged people.

1. A low cut definitely looks good on everyone. Mrs. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu simply rocked this low cut beautifully.

Wife of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Photo credit: Iammcbrown

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. Showing a little cleavage does not hurt.

Wife of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Photo credit: Iammcbrown

Source: Instagram

3. Can your 50 something ever wear off shoulders? The outfit together with the Afro gives Mrs. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu a very youthful look.

Wife of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Photo credit: Iammcbrown

Source: Instagram

4. Madam Irene is just beautiful.

Wife of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Photo credit: Iammcbrown

Source: Instagram

5. This particular look right here was seen when she escorted her husband to present the 2021 budget in Ofori Atta's place.

Wife of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Photo credit: Iammcbrown

Source: Instagram

6. Mrs. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is not your regular modern day cow girl.

Wife of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Photo credit: Iammcbrown

Source: Instagram

7. It is said that when in doubt, a pretty black dress never goes wrong. Mrs Kyei Mensah Bonsu looked absolutely stunning in this photo

Wife of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Photo credit: Iammcbrown

Source: Instagram

Assin North seat cannot be declared vacant

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated that he cannot declare the embattled Assin North Parliamentary seat vacant.

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, he said this is because the matter is currently a subject of appeal in the court of law.

He made this known in a letter to the Registrar of the High Court, General Division, Accra, dated Friday, September 3, 2021.

The letter was also copied to the Registrar of the Cape Coast High Court and the Judicial Secretary.

Bagbin said if he declared the Assin North seat vacant, he would be interfering in a matter that was still pending before the courts.

Source: Yen