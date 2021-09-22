Four policemen have been interdicted over unprofessional conduct

They assaulted a group of men while on assignment to assist NEDCO/VRA to arrest people involved in illegal power connection

The personnel will face a service inquiry subject to the Regulations of the Ghana Police Service

Tamale - The Ghana Police Service administration has interdicted four police officers with the Northern Regional Police Command following the assault of some persons in Tamale.

They were interdicted for their unprofessional conduct when they were assigned to assist NEDCO/VRA officials to arrest some persons who were involved in illegal connections.

Per a police press release, the personnel will face a service inquiry subject to the Regulations of the Ghana Police Service.

The release signed by the acting Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, noted that the process has began to identify the victims for medical assessment and assistance.

Most people are excited about how the Ghana police is handling the issue.

Eugene Osei-Tutu prayed the Ghana Police Service will work for the betterment of the country

Leadership is everything. May the Ghana Police Service work and work for the betterment of the country.

Kwabena Danso-Abiam said this is really a new beginning for the Ghana Police Service.

It's really a new beginning for the Ghana Police service with Dr. Dampare at helm of affairs and surely God shall protect and bless him.

Ansah Kojo Ansah said the appointment of the IGP is the best thing to have happened to the service.

The best thing to happen to Ghana Police Service for many decades is the Appointment of the Dr. Dampare as IGP. We love what he is doing.

Sulley Laari Musah prayed God blesses the IGP.

Our fight will never go wast. At long last we have one man to change and fix one aspect of the country. God bless you IGP.

Obrempong Borngreat Kobby Smart said Ghana is not practicing effective democracy.

Ghana is now practicing effective democracy. We thank God for this day. A clear example of what is called 'Governance'

Dampare launches Police Horse Patrol

Still on the Ghana Police Service, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has launched the Horse Patrol operations at the National Joint Operations Headquarters-Accra.

The launch which took place on Thursday, August 12, 2021, is part of efforts to strengthen the resolve to fight crime.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official page of the Ghana Police Service, it noted that it is part of the Service’s method of crime prevention and detection.

Since Dampare took over as the new IGP ON August 1, 2021, he has brought about a lot of changes in the police administration and how things are run.

Initially, such instances would have been swept under the carpet, and the victims less attention paid to.

Due to Dampare's new way of running the police Service, Ghanaians are confident things will go on smoothly.

