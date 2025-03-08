England-born winger with Ghanaian roots Callum Hudson-Odoi struggled to wish Ghana Independence Day in Twi

Despite his inability to drop his message in Twi, he went ahead to send a heartfelt message as Ghana celebrated 68 years of independence

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is still eligible to play for the Black Stars after making three appearances for England

Callum Hudson-Odoi reaffirmed his strong ties to his heritage as he attempted to wish Ghana a Happy Independence Day in the local Twi dialect.

The Nottingham Forest attacker took on the challenge with enthusiasm but ultimately shied away from fully embracing the moment.

Callum Hudson-Odoi attempted to wish Ghana a 'Happy Independence Day' message in Twi.

Hudson-Odoi's message on Ghana's Independence Day

Nigerian teammate Ola Aina playfully dared Hudson-Odoi to deliver his message in Twi, knowing it would push him out of his comfort zone.

However, wary of becoming an internet sensation for the wrong reasons, the former Chelsea star opted to stick with English, the language he is most comfortable with due to his upbringing in Wandsworth, South London.

Hudson-Odoi’s Twi challenge

In a viral video capturing the exchange, Aina continuously encouraged Hudson-Odoi to greet the Ghanaian community in the popular native tongue.

Despite the friendly pressure, the 24-year-old remained hesitant, eventually delivering his Independence Day tribute in English with excitement.

Not one to give up easily, Aina took things a step further, offering a brief prayer for Ghana before once again urging his teammate to try saying 'cities' in Twi.

But Hudson-Odoi, standing firm, declined the challenge once more, leading to more amusement from those watching.

Although he struggled with the language, his sincere effort resonated with many Ghanaians, highlighting the deep-rooted connection he shares with the country.

Can Hudson-Odoi speak Twi?

This wasn’t the first time Hudson-Odoi had avoided speaking Twi when put on the spot.

During a past visit to Ghana, he was welcomed by musician King Promise, who greeted him with the popular phrase ‘Akwaaba’ and urged him to respond in Twi.

After several attempts to get the winger to engage, he finally relented, saying, "gyai saa," which translates to "stop that."

Odoi’s nationality dilemma: England or Ghana?

Born in England to Ghanaian parents, Hudson-Odoi has represented the Three Lions at every level, earning three senior caps.

However, FIFA regulations still permit him to switch allegiance and play for the Black Stars, a possibility that has sparked widespread interest, per Goal.com.

English-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is yet to decide on his international future.

Despite the ongoing speculation, the Nottingham Forest attacker remains undecided about his international future.

While he acknowledges Ghana as a strong option, he has yet to shut the door on a potential return to the England setup.

"That decision hasn’t been made yet. I’m still thinking it over. Ghana is a very good option, but let’s wait and see," he told The Telegraph.

"Hopefully, once I start playing games here, maybe Gareth [Southgate] or Ghana will come. It’s a nice position to be in, and hopefully, sooner or later, we will know."

Hudson-Odoi discloses the club his family supports

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Callum Hudson-Odoi revealed his family's football allegiance.

In a conversation with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, the Nottingham Forest winger shared that his family supports Liverpool.

